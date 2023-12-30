The MCU introduces its first original hero in What If...?'s sixth episode, one which blends comic book fantasy with real history.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has seen plenty of characters changed in various ways when making the jump from the comic page to movie or TV screen, but all could trace their origins back to the comics. What If…?'s sixth episode has changed that as the MCU has introduced its first original hero in an episode that channels real history into fantastical storytelling.

*Warning: This article contains spoilers for What If…? Season 2, Episode 6*

Recap

Episode six opens with The Watcher recounting an alternate version of Asgard's fall in Ragnarok, one which sees the Tesseract flung across space and time following the realm's destruction at Surtur's hands.

The Watcher then jumps to the true focus of this story, a young Mohawk woman named Kahhori living in pre-Colonial America during the 15th century. She is exploring the tribe's neighboring forests with her brother Wahta when they arrive at the Forbidden Lake, a small body of water Kahhori's tribe has been warned from ever venturing to after the disappearances of anyone who went searching for it.

After examining the lake, Kahhori and Wahta return to find a band of Spanish Conquistadors attacking the village in search of the Forbidden Lake, believing it is to be the mythical Fountain of Youth. The two are chased back into the forest when they fall into a hole that dumps them on the lakebed of the actual Forbidden Lake and attempt to fight off two of the Spanish soldiers. Wahta is captured while Kahhori is shot in the shoulder and falls into the lake, where she is sucked into a portal created by the Tesseract that crashed there centuries earlier as a result of Ragnarok and gave the lake its mysterious properties.

Kahhori awakens on a new world and is greeted by Atahraks, a fellow Mohawk who was transported to a place he and other Mohawks sent there dubbed the Sky World. The world has imbued the people who previously disappeared with powers and even immortality, but at the cost of not being able to return home.

After multiple failed attempts to reach the portal in the sky, Kahhori quickly develops an aptitude for her newfound powers and is even able to eclipse some of the more experienced tribespeople in the Sky World.

Back on Earth, the Conquistadors have completely destroyed Kahhori's village, taken everyone including Wahta prisoner, and have discovered the Forbidden Lake. Multiple soldiers step into the lake but are quickly sucked into the same portal Kahhori was, prompting the rest to flee under the belief it is cursed.

The transported soldiers awaken on the Sky World and overhear the nearby tribe celebrating a successful hunting day thanks, largely, to Kahhori. As the soldiers ready their weapons, Kahhori spots them and is able to stop the Spaniards before they can hurt anyone in the village. It is enough to remind Kahhori of the danger her tribe was still in, leading to her pulling the portal out of the sky and onto the ground so she can return home. She attempts to convince the other Mohawks to return, as well, and help, but they appear hesitant to leave the paradise they have enjoyed for so long.

Kahhori returns as the Spanish are loading their prisoners onto their ships and is able to easily defeat most of the foot soldiers trying to fight her. However, the tide turns momentarily when the commander orders a cannon barrage and Kahhori is unable to completely hold back the cannonballs. Just as she is about to be killed, the rest of the Sky World tribe appears, quickly defeating the Spanish and freeing Kahhori's tribe.

In the aftermath, Queen Isabella of Spain is confronted by Kahhori and some of her tribe after two more failed attempts by the Spanish to claim the Americas. The queen is forced to make peace when a portal opens, and another magical entity steps through to introduce themselves to Kahhori.

Review

Episode six of season two easily stands as one of the most creative and interesting episodes of What If…? across the series' two seasons thanks to how it successfully melds real history with the MCU. From a historical standpoint, everything in the episode either existed or is analogous for someone or something from the 15th century and the early days of exploration in the New World.

Kahhori's tribe, for example, is based on the history of Mohawk tribes in the Akwesasne region of upstate New York that were part of the Haudenosaunee, or Iroquois, Confederacy. Kahhori and her people also speak using the appropriate Mohawk language for the whole episode, as well.

On the Spanish side of things, the Conquistador's leader is fictional but does appear to draw clear inspirations from figures such as Juan Ponce de Leon and Hernan Cortes in his design, actions, and motivations. Queen Isabella, however, was the ruler of Spain from 1474 to 1504 and famously ordered multiple expeditions around the world, most famously including Christopher Columbus' voyage.

It is small touches like these that give this episode a charm and intrigue that none of the other episodes have, though it doesn't make those any lesser for it.

In addition, newcomer Devery Jacobs more than delivers in her first MCU outing as the new hero. The Reservation Dogs veteran performance immediately informs the audience about the type of person Kahhori is, especially how driven she is to protect her people. It remains to be seen, though, if she will get the chance to play the new character in live action down the road.

Ending Explained

The episode closes out in Queen Isabella's throne room, where she has been confronted by Kahhori to establish peace when a portal opens up behind Kahhori. Out steps Strange Supreme, who has been absent from season two up until this episode. He looks to Kahhori and tells her he's been searching for her for a long time when the screen immediately cuts to black.

Alongside Captain Carter, Strange Supreme became one of the first season's most recognized and beloved characters from the series despite his tragic and selfish backstory. His appearance here suggests not only are there big things ahead for Kahhori, but for season two as it begins to enter the proverbial home stretch.

Should you stream What If…? season 2 episode 6?

The answer is an easy and unequivocal yes for anyone who hasn't seen the episode yet.

Kahhori's MCU debut highlights What If…? at its best, melding comic book lore and superheroes with ideas or inspiration the audiences may not think of to create something fresh, fun, and exciting. It also speaks to the growth of Marvel Studios and the MCU that it is now at the point it can introduce its first truly original character without anyone batting an eye. It does remain to be seen, though, whether or not we see more of Kahhori down the road.

What If…? season two is available to stream on Disney+.