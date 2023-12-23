What does the schedule for What If...? season 2 look like?

Marvel Studios is wrapping up 2023 with an exciting end-of-year surprise for fans: the much-anticipated arrival of What If…? Season 2. As the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) expanded dramatically in recent years, this animated series has carved a unique niche by exploring alternative storylines within the familiar superhero universe.

Remembering the first season, fans had the chance to experience one of Chadwick Boseman's final voiceover performances, a mighty clash between Thor and Captain Marvel, and a variant of Dr. Strange that also appeared in a live-action film. That's already a ton of exciting fanfare, but season 2 has the chance to surpass expectations by including characters we're familiar with, but haven't seen in action yet. There's no telling which direction the series plans to go in, but it's safe to bet eyes are going to stick to the screen after just one wild episode. With an impressive lineup of episodes and a daily release schedule, it promises to be a holiday treat for Marvel aficionados.

The Multiverse Unfolds: What Is What If…?

What If…? stands distinct within the MCU tapestry, presenting stand-alone narratives that explore alternate realities. In its first season, the show captivated audiences with imaginative tales—Peggy Carter as Captain America, T'Challa as Star-Lord, and a world engulfed by zombies among its vivid scenarios. Guiding these tales is Uatu, the Watcher (voiced by Jeffrey Wright), an omnipresent observer bearing witness to these alternate universes.

A Daily Marvel Treat: Release Schedule

Marvel Studios takes a novel approach with What If…? Season 2, opting for a daily release of episodes, Menshealth reports. Commencing on December 22, each subsequent day brings a new episode until December 30, culminating in a total of nine episodes. This rollout strategy marks a departure from the conventional weekly release pattern, offering fans an immersive daily dive into these captivating alternate realities.

Here's the breakdown of the release schedule:

Episode 1: Streaming on December 22

Episode 2: Streaming on December 23

Episode 3: Streaming on December 24

Episode 4: Streaming on December 25

Episode 5: Streaming on December 26

Episode 6: Streaming on December 27

Episode 7: Streaming on December 28

Episode 8: Streaming on December 29

Episode 9: Streaming on December 30

What to Expect: Early Insights into Season 2

Season 2 introduces a fresh ensemble of Avengers tackling an unexpected threat in “What If… Peter Quill Attacked Earth's Mightiest Heroes?” This storyline presents a divergent Peter Quill, absent the Star-Lord identity fans recognize. As he poses a grave danger to the planet, an unconventional team, including Hank Pym's Ant-Man, King T'Chaka in the Wakanda Armor, and a benevolent Mar-Vell, assembles to intervene.

The absence of Peter Quill's upbringing under Yondu leads to Ego, portrayed by Kurt Russell, manipulating him into a harbinger of destruction across worlds. Notably, this episode boasts an array of returning voices from the MCU, including Laurence Fishburne, Sebastian Stan, and Madeleine McGraw as Hope Van Dyne.

Revisiting Familiar Faces and Voices

Marvel's What If…? Season 2 reunites audiences with beloved MCU actors lending their voices to various characters. Jeffrey Wright resumes his role as The Watcher, accompanied by returning stars like Hayley Atwell, Benedict Cumberbatch, Karen Gillan, Jon Favreau, Chris Hemsworth, Sebastian Stan, Kat Dennings, Mark Ruffalo, and Cate Blanchett.

Joining the seasoned cast is Devery Jacobs as Kahhouri, a newly crafted Native American character exclusive to the show. Bryan Andrews directs the series, while executive producers Bryan Andrews and AC Bradley spearhead the creative vision.

Behind the Scenes Insights

Director Bryan Andrews shared the enthusiasm of bringing back Michael Douglas, who reprises his role as Hank Pym, for this season. Douglas's return as the beloved Ant-Man character amplifies the anticipation for this alternate universe's narrative.

“He is such a pro, though… He just comes in, he's just like, ‘Yep, what are we doing?' And, like, here it is, and he just gives it, and he's such a magician,” expressed Bryan Andrews, emphasizing Douglas's effortless contribution to the show.

A Daily Dive into Marvel's Multiverse

With its unconventional daily release schedule, What If…? Season 2 invites fans on a thrilling journey across divergent realities within the Marvel Universe. The promise of alternate Avengers, unexpected alliances, and the return of iconic voices ensures an enthralling holiday binge for Marvel enthusiasts.

As each episode unravels a new chapter in the multiverse, audiences can anticipate immersive storytelling, imaginative plotlines, and the charm of familiar MCU characters navigating uncharted territories. Marvel's What If…? Season 2 beckons, promising a daily dose of superhero spectacle to wrap up the year.

Marvel's penchant for reinvention and exploration within its vast universe continues to captivate, making What If…? Season 2 an irresistible treat for fans seeking adventure beyond the boundaries of the conventional superhero narrative.