The New York Knicks' recent addition of Karl-Anthony Towns looks like an upgrade for the entire team's roster, but there are less clear implications for other players. Specifically, Mitchell Robinson's spot as the Knicks' starting center is in question, especially since he will not be available to the team to start the season as he continues rehabbing his injured left ankle. So, what could Towns mean for Robinson? Let's explore.

Karl-Anthony Towns to begin the season as Knicks' starting center

Let's be clear, like it or not, Towns is the Knicks' opening-day center. In fact, he's the only seven-footer on the roster with any notable experience. So, his playing center is a no-brainer to begin the season.

Despite his reputation, Towns is a reliable big man. Throughout his career, he's had his share of defensive flaws. Prior to adding Rudy Gobert in a 2022 trade, the Minnesota Timberwolves ranked in the bottom 10 in defense for six straight seasons with Towns as their starting center.

But a closer look reveals a young center learning his way in the NBA. In fact, in 2021-22, the Timberwolves were 13th in points allowed per 100 possessions, which pre-dated Gobert's arrival. And Minnesota was still pretty good last season even with Gobert on the bench.

Towns' defensive tools are notable. His seven-foot-four-inch wingspan gives him a relatively high defensive floor; he's going to block shots with that kind of reach. Can coach Tom Thibodeau's leadership lead Towns to another level? It's very possible given what he's done for this team thus far. .

Further, while Minnesota was an incredibly versatile defensive team, the 2024-25 Knicks could be even better. Specifically, their defensive versatility at the wings is unprecedented. Playing alongside OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges, and Josh Hart should help, a lot. In particular, Anunoby can help Towns by switching on to some centers, too.

But we're only preparing for the start of the season. What happens when Robinson returns?

Where does Mitchell Robinson fit in when he returns?

This is the million-dollar question. While Towns has been passable on defense, Robinson thrives there. He is among the best defensive centers in the NBA when he's healthy. Unfortunately for the Knicks, that isn't all that often. Robinson has missed 20 or more games in four of his six professional seasons. And he is, once again, recovering from an ankle injury.

But maybe Robinson isn't suited for a starting role. Maybe he is meant to leave it all on the court in stretches. And maybe the Knicks' leadership could adhere to that, playing him strategically in situations that most demand for his skill set.

To be clear, we are not suggesting that the Knicks hold Robinson out of action until the playoffs. But maybe he suffers fewer injuries if he plays fewer meaningless minutes. After all, Robinson was playing 29.2 minutes per game last season prior to initially injuring his ankle.

Comparatively, he played 25.7 minutes per game in 2021-22, the season in which Robinson achieved his career high for games played (72). So, if New York brings Robinson off the bench and restricts his minutes, maybe he remains healthy. And deploying Robinson as a defensive behemoth off the bench makes for a tougher second unit, which already boasts some gritty and versatile defenders like Miles McBride, Precious Achiuwa, and Cam Payne.

The Towns trade removed a lot of the ambiguity on the Knicks' roster, making them fit together more cohesively. Towns role is clear, and his presence will open the floor for the Knicks' other shooters. Bringing Robinson off the bench once he's back from injury could be a recipe for success.

But the real question will be who closes games. And that's something that coach Thibodeau will figure out on the fly. But it's a good problem to have and one that will make the Knicks even more successful. But first, they'll need Robinson to heal and remain healthy.