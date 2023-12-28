Kylie Jenner dishes what she loves about her boyfriend Timothée Chalamet. The pair have been dating for a couple of months.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are continuing to develop their “special connection.” The pair have been “spending more time together since they both have some free time during the holiday season” according to a source from Us Weekly. The insider also added that things are going “great” between the two.

Jenner, who is the mother of two with ex Travis Scott, loves that the Dune star meshes well with her family.

“Kylie appreciates how well he gets along with her family because their approval means everything,” the insider told the publication.

Chalamet has even hung out with Kylie Cosmetic founder's older sister Kendall Jenner. Back in June, the two had a group hangout with their famous sisters. Kylie brought Kendall as well as Chalamet’s sibling, actress Pauline Chalamet. At the time, an insider per Page Six said that the couple was “not serious.”

However, their relationship has flourished as they were first spotted together enjoying Beyoncé's Renaissance concert in Los Angeles and even sneaking in a little PDA. Later they were seen together at the US Open as the two shared a couple of quick kisses that were snapped by paparazzi. Most recently, Chalamet was invited to the Kardashians/Jenners annual Christmas Eve Party.

“They really like him and think he’s different from anybody Kylie has dated in the past,” the insider said of how the Kardashian/Jenners feel about the Wonka star. “He has a great sense of humor, and he makes her smile which is the most important thing to them. They love seeing how happy she is and absolutely approve of them dating.”

Prior to their budding relationship Kylie dated rapper Travis Scott until the two split in January after rekindling their romance in February 2020. Scott and Jenner have two children: daughter Stormi Webster, 5, and son Aire, 1. Prior to Scott, she was in a long-term relationship with Tyga. Tyga and Jenner broke up in 2017.

As for the Dune star, he's also pretty tight-lipped about his relationships although they too have made headlines. Chalamet was in an on-again-off-again relationship with Lily-Rose Depp. The actor has also been linked to Eiza Gonzalez and Lourdes Leon previously.