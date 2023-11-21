Pete Davidson's family is weighing in on his new romance with actress Madelyn Cline. The two have been dating for a couple of months.

Does Pete Davidson and Madelyn Cline's romance get the stamp of approval from the comedian's family? Well, as their “lowkey” romance continues to heat up they seem to be going on the right track.

“Pete’s mom and sister think Madelyn is lovely,” the source tells Us Weekly. “They’re very happy for Pete.”

The two have “spent a lot of time together and have built a strong bond in a short period of time” a source previously told the outlet back in September.

Pete Davidson & His Past Relationships

It's no secret that the two have dated publicly before. Davidson's dating life is constantly a public spectacle. He previously spoke about how he doesn't understand the interest in who he dates.

“I’m in my 20s and I’ve dated people. And for some reason, that’s very crazy and interesting to people. I don’t think it’s interesting,” Pete Davidson said on the “Real Ones With Jon Bernthal” podcast. “I’ve been in show business for, like, half my life almost — for 14 or 15 years and on a national TV show. In 12 years, I’ve dated 10 people. I don’t think that’s that crazy, but to some people, that’s very interesting. That became all anyone would talk about.”

The former Saturday Night Live comedian has previously dated Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande, and Emily Ratajkowski in the past. Most recently he dated fellow Bodies Bodies Bodies actress Chase Sui Wonders. The two dated for nearly a year.

“There’s no bad blood or any hard feelings between them,” an insider told Us Weekly about the former couple's breakup. “Their relationship had simply run its course and they decided they just wanted different things.”

As for Cline, she previously dated her Outer Banks costar Chase Stokes. The two split in 2021 after a year.

However, for Davidson's budding new romance with Cline, the two have decided to keep their relationship under wraps for now.

“Things are going really well with Madelyn and Pete, but they’re trying their best to keep a low-key romance,” the source says of Davidson and Cline. “They have both dated people in the public eye before and are trying to maintain more privacy this time around.”