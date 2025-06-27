While in Saudi Arabia for Night of Champions, WWE Superstar CM Punk got booed by the crowd.

The moment occurred during the pre-show for Night of Champions. WWE cut to him walking into the venue, and the crowd let him hear it.

CM PUNK IS GETTING BOOED IN SAUDI ARABIA

We will have to see if they change their tune during Friday Night SmackDown and Night of Champions. He will be going up against the company's biggest heel, John Cena.

Why did WWE Superstar CM Punk get booed in Saudi Arabia?

The reason why Punk got booed is unclear. It could be due to a viral moment when he first arrived there. As he was leaving the plane, a kid approached him for a picture. While it looked like Punk pushed him away, it appears the security guard next to him did.

At least he seemingly made amends with the kid. A fan on X, formerly Twitter, pointed out that he “made it a point” to get a picture with the fan.

There is also a chance it has to do with Punk's past comments about Saudi Arabia. In 2019, he took a shot at The Miz (via WrestleZone), telling him to “Go suck a blood money covered d**k in Saudi Arabia you f*****g dork.”

Either way, they were not receptive to him when he arrived. We will have to see what they do when the shows begin. He is the babyface in his feud, and he is supposed to get cheered.

Punk recently renewed his rivalry with Cena, the current WWE Champion. They previously had an acclaimed feud in the early 2010s. Now, the dynamics have flipped, with Cena playing the bad guy.

Their Night of Champions matchup may be the last time they square off. Cena is in the midst of his farewell tour from WWE. He recently faced another former rival, Randy Orton, at Backlash.