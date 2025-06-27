While he has done a phenomenal job getting himself over with little TV time, WWE Superstar Karrion Kross may never get a push to the next level if this recent report is any indication.

Wade Keller of Pro Wrestling Torch discussed his potential on a post-Monday Night RAW show from June 16, 2025 (around the 1:33:22 mark). The biggest problem is “he doesn't take bumps,” which has been an issue dating back to his NXT run, per Keller.

“I talked about this when he was all the rage in NXT and coming out of TNA, I was like, ‘Wrestlers are telling me when he gets to the main roster, nobody's gonna put up with the fact that he doesn't take bumps,'” Keller explained. “He's scared to bump — he doesn't flat back bump.”

Now, Keller did acknowledge that he was unsure if it had to do with an injury or another issue. Still, Kross “favors one side” of his body to bump, which could cause injuries. “If you can't put your finger on why he's not exciting, it's because he doesn't take bumps,” said Keller.

Will Karrion Kross get a push from WWE?

Kross' future depends on his upcoming match at Night of Champions. If he impresses everyone, WWE will have no choice but to push him.

However, if his match is a flop, it will be hard for him to earn more TV time. Kross will face Sami Zayn in a singles match. Their feud has been brewing for months, with Kross trying to play the devil on Zayn's shoulder.

Since rejoining WWE in 2022, Kross has only had one meaningful feud. It appeared he was going to feud with Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Championship upon his return, but the two never crossed paths after their initial interaction.

He did have a program with Drew McIntyre in 2022. From there, Kross began feuds with Rey Mysterio and AJ Styles. However, he failed to win the latter.

Eventually, Kross formed the Final Testament. The faction featured the Authors of Pain (Akam and Rezar), Paul Ellering, and Scarlett.

They feuded with Bobby Lashley's faction, the Pride, which featured the Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) as well as B-Fab. The Final Testament lost a “Philadelphia Street Fight” at WrestleMania 40 to end their feud.