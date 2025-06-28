Taylor Swift got on stage for the first time since her record-breaking Eras Tour at Travis Kelce's Tight End University event. TEU is a three-day training camp for tight ends that takes place in Nashville, which was founded by Kelce, George Kittle, and Greg Olsen. The organization was founded in 2021, where “attendees are able to bond, collaborate with, and learn amongst their peers while participating in a variety of activities including film study, on-field drills, recovery, rehabilitation, and more,” according to its official website.

Swift made a splash at the event when she had a surprise performance alongside Kane Brown. A source revealed her sweet intentions to perform at the event.

“She thought it would be fun to perform, and it made sure eyeballs were firmly on the Tight End University that Travis holds very close to his heart,” a source tells the Daily Mail. “Travis was there at so many of her shows and even took part. She is now repaying the favor.”

Taylor Swift performs at the Tight Ends & Friends concert in Nashville. pic.twitter.com/48KffshEuX — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

“See the one thing tight ends have in common with Nashville musicians,” she said on stage as seen in footage from the event, “is we’re all friends, right? We would like to dedicate this to our favorite players, who are going play, and these are the tight ends.”'

The concert also featured sets from other country artists such as Jordan Davis and Chase Rice.

“We decided we were gonna perform that three minutes ago,” Swift jokingly told the crowd.

“We’re up there, me and Kane are having some drinks, and we were thinking like how loud could this place get?” Theoretically, how loud could the singing get in here?”

There were several videos from the event that went viral including Kelce and Swift dancing to “Shake It Off” in a bar and Kittle, Kelce, and Swift belting “Love Story.”

The last time that Swift hit the stage was for her Eras Tour. She had 149 stops that hit 51 cities across five continents between March 2023 and December 2024. Towards the end of her tour, she reminisced on her experience.

“This is the most fun, joyful, exciting, intense, powerful and wonderful tour I have ever done, and that's all because of the way that you have treated it,” Swift is heard in a fan video via X.

She then thanked her fans for supporting her throughout her journey.

“There's a reason why this is my longest tour I've ever done. I've never played this many shows on a tour before, and it's just cause I really never wanted it to end, because you guys have made it into such a wonderful experience for all of us on stage,” she continued.

What's Next For Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce?

Now the couple has a lot to look forward to in the upcoming NFL season which she is happy to support Kelce on his 13th season in the NFL.

“Not just because she loves supporting Travis, but because for the first full season since they started dating, she’s not juggling a packed tour schedule,” the source told PEOPLE earlier this month.

“This fall will be completely different. It’s the first season where she’s not constantly flying back and forth or working around an entire touring calendar.”

The first Chiefs next game will be on Sept. 5 against the Los Angeles Chargers which will be held in Sao Paulo, Brazil.