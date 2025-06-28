Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, and George Kittle were having a time at the Tight End U party.

Tight End University is a three-day program where “attendees are able to bond, collaborate with, and learn amongst their peers while participating in a variety of activities including film study, on-field drills, recovery, rehabilitation, and more,” according to its official website. The program was founded by Kelce, Kittle, and Greg Olsen.

In a video that has been making rounds online, Kelce, Swift, and Kittle were seen singing along to the singer's 2008 hit “Love Story.” The camera was held by Kittle as he panned back and forth from himself, to Swift, and then to Kelce. All three were dancing and belting the lyrics with huge smiles on their faces.

Taylor, Travis and George Kittle singing “Love Story”!!!! pic.twitter.com/juF5sPJqVt — 🏈👑 | fan acct. (@TayvisHaze) June 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

This follows another viral video that happened after the event, where Kelce and Swift are seen dancing to her Grammy-nominated record “Shake It Off.” The couple is seen swaying and running her hand through Kelce's hair.

Kelce was dressed in an-all white outfit, including some fresh Nike Air Force 1s while Swift wore a two-piece green gingham crop top and matching long skirt. The viral moment took place at the TEU after-party, which was hosted at a local bar.

These events all followed the biggest surprise of the night, Swift getting on stage and performing “Shake It Off” alongside Kane Brown.

“See the one thing tight ends have in common with Nashville musicians,” she said on stage as seen in footage from the event, “is we’re all friends, right? We would like to dedicate this to our favorite players, who are going play, and these are the tight ends.”'

The concert also featured sets from other country artists such as Jordan Davis and Chase Rice.

“We decided we were gonna perform that three minutes ago,” Swift jokingly told the crowd.

“We’re up there, me and Kane are having some drinks, and we were thinking like how loud could this place get?” Theoretically, how loud could the singing get in here?”

She added, “And I was like, ‘I’d go up but I don’t have a guitar.’” Chase Rice then offered the “Cruel Summer” singer to use his.

This was Swift's first performance since the conclusion of her Eras Tour. The record-breaking tour had 149 stops across the nation and oversees in London, Paris, Sydney, and more. It hit 51 cities across five continents between March 2023 and December 2024.

“This is the most fun, joyful, exciting, intense, powerful and wonderful tour I have ever done, and that's all because of the way that you have treated it,” Swift is heard in a fan video via X.

“There's a reason why this is my longest tour I've ever done. I've never played this many shows on a tour before, and it's just cause I really never wanted it to end, because you guys have made it into such a wonderful experience for all of us on stage,” she continued.

The tour raked in $2 billion in ticket sales according to CNBC where she was able to use some of the money to buy back her master recordings.

“The passionate support you showed those albums and the success story you turned The Eras Tour into is why I was able to buy back my music,” she wrote. “I can’t thank you enough for helping to reunite me with this art that I have dedicated my life to, but have never owned until now.”