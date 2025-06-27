David Beckham is recovering after undergoing surgery tied to a soccer injury that first happened more than 20 years ago. On Friday, Victoria Beckham posted a photo to her Instagram Stories showing her husband in a hospital bed, wearing a gown and resting with his arm in a sling, per People.

“Get well soon daddy,” she wrote over the image, including a heart emoji for support.

The 50-year-old football legend originally broke his wrist during a 2003 friendly match between England and South Africa. Although the injury was treated at the time, a recent X-ray revealed a screw from the original procedure was still lodged in his forearm. It hadn’t dissolved as expected, which led to the need for another surgery, according to reporting from the Irish Star.

Victoria later shared a second photo showing David at home, this time with a friendship bracelet on his wrist that read “Get Well Soon.” Alongside him were stacked boxes of Beeup, the fruit snack brand Beckham launched earlier this month. Between the photos and the subtle product placement, the former Spice Girl offered fans a glimpse into her husband's recovery and business ventures without diving too deep into medical specifics.

Knighted, but taking it slow

While David has yet to publicly comment on the procedure, it comes at a significant moment in his life. Earlier this month, King Charles officially approved Beckham’s long-anticipated knighthood. That means David will now be addressed as Sir David Beckham, while Victoria gains the title Lady Beckham.

“You’ve always been my knight in shining armour,” she wrote on Instagram. “But now it’s official. Sir @davidbeckham!!! What an honour, I couldn’t be prouder of you.”

Despite the celebration, it remains unclear whether Beckham will attend Inter Miami’s Club World Cup matchup against Paris Saint-Germain this Sunday. The match, set to take place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, could be pivotal for the club. If Lionel Messi and Inter Miami manage to defeat the reigning European champions, they will secure a spot in the tournament’s quarterfinals.

For now, all signs suggest David Beckham is focused on healing while continuing to support from the sidelines.