LeBron James can add matchmaker to his stats since Sauce Gardner shared he was able to connect with his now-girlfriend, Ice Spice, through the NBA icon.

TMZ caught up with the New York Jets cornerback in Los Angeles this week, where he revealed that he met the “Munch” rapper, and he met because of LeBron. Both were invited for a taping at the Los Angeles Lakers show, The Shop: Uninterrupted, which stars LeBron and Maverick Carter as the hosts. The episode that aired in April 2024 had Sauce, Ice Spice, Chad Johnson, and Travis Scott as its special guests.

Ice Spice and Sauce Gardner Relationship

The Bronx native and Jets cornerback hard launched their relationship in April when the “Princess Diana” rapper posted a series of photos on Instagram with one including Gardner. The NFL star is seen in back of her holding up his phone to take the photo in a white sweatsuit, black shirt, and diamond chains. The rapper was seen standing in front of him while she wore a matching pink sweatsuit with her crimped orange hair.

Ice Spice and Sauce Gardner in new photo.

Prior to their hard launch, fans noticed that the two were hanging out with Gardner, sharing a photo of them standing by a Rolls Royce in New York. Ice Spice commented on the post, writing, “1” in reference to his jersey number.

They also had a viral moment at Adin Ross' sporting event back in April when they refused to kiss on the kiss cam.

“Is that her boyfriend?” someone asked.

White chimed in, “They're acting like they don't even f***ing love each other.”

“It's like they're devastated that the kiss cam was on. The f***?” he continued.

Dana White cooked Ice Spice and Sauce Gardner for not kissing when the kiss cam came on

He also gave an update on their relationship noting that they are doing well and that they have several things in common like being from New York and how they deal with negative comments on the internet.

As for their careers, earlier this month Ice Spice released a song with Katseye called “Gnarly” making it her first song of 2025. As for Gardner, the Jets will have their first game of the new season on September 7 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.