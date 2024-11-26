The Baltimore Ravens picked up a 30-23 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football to move to 8-4, and John Harbaugh badly wanted to beat his brother Jim. That was shown by his decision to go for it on 4th-and-1 from their own 16 yard line, which Lamar Jackson admitted he was surprised by, but supported the decision.

“Yeah I thought we was going to punt the ball, but he was like he want to go for it, it was 4th and inches I believe, something like that, very short we could convert it, I was like, ‘let's just do it,' I got all the faith in my team,” Lamar Jackson said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.

The Ravens were down 10-7 at the time, and ended up scoring a touchdown to go up 14-10. The Chargers added a field goal before half, but the decision to go for it put the Ravens up 14-13 going into the break. It was bit for Baltimore to head into halftime with a lead despite falling down 10-7 early in the game.

Lamar Jackson on helping John Harbaugh, Ravens beat Jim Harbaugh, Chargers

This was a highly-anticipated matchup between the two brothers as head coaches. It was not as big as when the two faced off in Super Bowl 47, when the Ravens came out on top. Still, Jackson wanted to win the game for his head coach, because he said he knows what it is like to go up against his brother.

“It means a lot. With me being a big brother, I can't lose to my little brother,” Jackson said, via ESPN. “That's what I believe going into the game he was thinking about that a lot. We came out victorious today.”

Both John and Jim Harbaugh have said that it is tough to go against each other, and that it is likely hardest on their parents. Although Jim is likely not happy with the outcome, both him and John are likely happy to have this game over with so they can move on. However, they could end up meeting again in the AFC Playoffs.

The Ravens have moved to within half a game of the Pittsburgh Steelers for the lead in the AFC North, and will play the Philadelphia Eagles coming up before a bye week. The Eagles will be an interesting test for the Ravens, as it is a potential Super Bowl matchup for them.