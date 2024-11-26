The Baltimore Ravens have had a great 2024 campaign so far. Baltimore is 8-4 heading into Week 13 after getting a huge win against the Chargers on Monday Night Football. This win keeps them close to the 8-3 Steelers atop the AFC North division rankings.

Baltimore has loftier goals than simply winning their division and making the playoffs in 2024. The Ravens believe that they are a championship-caliber team and they're fighting hard to make the Super Bowl.

Jackson explained what the Ravens need to get back to doing after beating the Chargers on Monday night.

“We got to get back in the groove and start games off the right way,” Jackson said after the game, per The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec.

Jackson recognizes that he was part of the problem in that department on Monday. He admitted that he struggled passing the ball early in the game.

“I feel like some of my passes early were off and I was ticked off,” Jackson said. “But we have a great running back, offensive line and helped them get in the groove and we kept our foot on the gas.”

Jackson cleared that up in a hurry, finishing with 177 passing yards and two touchdowns. This included a 40-yard bomb to Rashod Bateman that proved to be an important score in deciding the outcome.

Week 12 recap: Ravens defeat Chargers in battle of the Harbaughs on MNF

The Ravens desperately needed to beat the Chargers on Monday Night Football. It also helped that the win gave coach John Harbaugh another win against his brother Jim, giving him a record of 3-0 against his little brother.

Lamar Jackson knew how the win must feel for his head coach.

“It means a lot. With me being a big brother, I can’t lose to my little brother,” Jackson said via the Associated Press. “That’s what I believe going into the game he was thinking about that a lot. We came out victorious today.”

Harbaugh spoke glowingly about his team after the game. He did not jump to talking about his brother right away, instead focusing on why he was impressed with his team's effort.

“This is a big win for our guys. I’m proud of the way they came out and responded. We were down 10-0 and our guys stepped up,” Harbaugh said. “They really didn’t flinch and kept fighting. They locked in on the details and played good, winning football.”

One player who helped spark that comeback was Derrick Henry. The legendary running back carried the ball 24 times for 140 yards against the Chargers. Henry started the game slow, but then started having more success on the team's third offensive drive.

“It definitely added a spark, you know, got us some momentum on our side and be able to get in there and get in the end zone,” Henry said. “It just happened that we were able to get a drive together and finish a drive with points and get us going.”

Next up for the Ravens is a Week 13 matchup against the Eagles.