During the first show at Wembley Stadium in London, England, Taylor Swift brought Ed Sheeran on stage to play three songs. This verified a report that Sheeran, who is currently on his own Mathematics Tour, would appear at the Eras Tour stop.

But what did they play? Swift and Sheeran have a history of songwriting together. They performed a mashup of their early work and one of Sheeran's biggest hits.

When Swift came out for the acoustic mini-set, she first played “Everything Has Changed.” She began singing by herself before bringing Sheeran out. After claiming she was not doing the song justice and being “lonely” on stage, Sheeran walked out to a loud response.

“Everything Has Changed” segued into a performance of “End Game” from Swift's Reputation album. They then played a rendition of Sheeran's “Thinking Out Loud” from his Multiply album. Swift let Sheeran sing the verses before taking the lead on the chorus.

After they were done playing, Swift had high praise for Sheeran. She called him one of her best friends and “a second brother.”

This was an impromptu stop for Sheeran in between Mathematics Tour dates. He played a show in Austria on August 14 and has another in Serbia on August 17.

Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran songs

The friendship between Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran goes back years. They have written several songs, including the ones they played for the London Eras Tour crowd.

“Everything Has Changed” is from Swift's Red album. They re-recorded it for Red (Taylor's Version), which was released in 2021. Additionally, the re-recorded version of the album included a vault track titled “Run” with Sheeran.

Reputation marked the second collaboration between Swift and Sheeran. They wrote and recorded “End Game” together. While Swift has not released Reputation (Taylor's Version) yet, expect them to team up to re-record “End Game” soon. Maybe they will release another vault track collaboration.

Swift is featured on Sheeran's 2021 album, Equals. She appears on a duet version of the single “The Joker and the Queen.” This is the only one of Sheeran's songs that Swift has appeared on.

Before Sheeran released Multiply, he opened for Swift on her Red Tour. He opened the North American dates of it in 2013.

The Eras Tour London shows

The Taylor Swift and Sheeran mashup occurred during the first show on this string of London shows. The Eras Tour has five dates planned at Wembley Stadium from August 15-20. It is unlikely Sheeran will appear again due to his own touring schedule, but perhaps Swift has other big-name guests planned.

These are the first shows since Swift had to cancel her three shows in Vienna, Austria. This was due to a foiled terror plot that was allegedly targeting the Eras Tour.

Due to the Vienna cancellation, Swift's European itinerary was cut short. The London shows are the final stop on the European leg of the Eras Tour before it plays a second (and final) North American leg.

From October to December 2024, Swift will play 18 final shows of the Eras Tour across the United States and Canada. This will bring the 149-date tour to an end after over a year and a half on the road.