Taylor Swift is ready to take a break now that her Eras Tour is officially over. The pop star who reportedly reigned in $2 billion worth of revenue for her record-breaking tour is looking forward to one thing now that she is taking a slight hiatus from the stage.

As the pop star enters the holiday season she is overwhelmingly grateful for her time during the Eras Tour. Swift ended her tour on Sunday, Dec. 8 in Vancouver after making 152 stops beginning in March 2023.

“She had so many emotions about the last few shows in Vancouver,” the insider told PEOPLE.

According to the publication, she expressed her love for performing during her Lover set on Sunday.

“We have toured the entire world… we have had so many adventures,” the pop star said. “It has been the most exciting, powerful, electrifying, intense, most challenging thing I’ve ever done in my entire life. We’ve gotten to perform for over 10 million people on this tour.”

The Eras Tour covers a majority of the 14-time Grammy-winning artist's discography only excluding her debut self-titled album. Over the course of almost two years, Swift performed favorites — as well as surprise songs at each tour stop — from her 10 studio albums: Lover, Speak Now, Fearless, Evermore, Reputation, Red, Folklore, 1989, Midnights, and her latest The Tortured Poets Department.

She gave thanks to everyone who supported her during the Eras Tour as she performed her Grammy-nominated “Karma” for the last time to close the show.

“I want to thank every single one of you for being a part of the most thrilling chapter of my entire life to date — my beloved Eras Tour.”

What Taylor Swift Is Looking Forward To Now That The Eras Tour Is Over

Now that Swift has taken her last bow, she is “looking forward to the holidays” an insider told PEOPLE.

A source told U.S. Weekly earlier this week that she “wants to start the New Year on a low-key, restful note,” but “then she’ll get to work on a new album and is talking about hitting the road again—albeit on a smaller scale than the Eras Tour—in 2026.”

“Things can change. A lot of it hinges on what happens over the next year with Travis,” the source added. “She’s told her team to give her one year to see how things go in her personal life.”