Taylor Swift gave some insight on the re-recorded Speak Now (Taylor's Version) album. Six new songs joined the new album, all unheard before. Originally, these tracks didn't make the 2010 cut, but in a brutally honest Instagram post, she shared her pride in the songs, per People.

“I had to be ruthless with my choices, and I left behind some songs I am still unfailingly proud of now. Therefore, you have 6 From The Vault tracks!” Taylor Swift said on Instagram.

The new songs are:“Electric Touch,” “When Emma Falls in Love,” “I Can See You,” “Castles Crumbling,” “Foolish One” and “Timeless.” These songs join the original 16 songs on an album Swift described in the post as one she “wrote alone about the whims, fantasies, heartaches, dramas and tragedies I lived out as a young woman between 18 and 20.”

“I remember making tracklist after tracklist, obsessing over the right way to tell the story,” she continued, admitting that she sees it in a different way now.

Swift thanked her fans for allowing her to relive the past, “the memories it brought back filled me with nostalgia and appreciation. For life, for you, for the fact that I get to reclaim my work.”

“Thank you a million times, for the memories that break our fall,“ she said.

The songs from Speak Now are about her life as a young adult. “I first made Speak Now, completely self-written, between the ages of 18 and 20,” Swift wrote on Instagram when she announced Speak Now (Taylor’s Version). “The songs that came from this time in my life were marked by their brutal honesty, unfiltered diaristic confessions and wild wistfulness. I love this album because it tells a tale of growing up, flailing, flying and crashing … and living to speak about it.”