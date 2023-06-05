Taylor Swift's next album to get the Taylor's Version treatment is 2010's Speak Now, and the singer has revealed the full tracklist which features exciting guest spots from Paramore's Hayley Williams, Fall Out Boy, and a slew of new tracks from the vault.

Via her social media accounts, Swift announced the full tracklist for Speak Now (Taylor's Version). Of course, the newly-recorded album features the first 14 tracks from the original album, but it will also include two tracks from the deluxe edition disc two — “Ours” and “Superman.”

In the “From the Vault” section of Speak Now (Taylor's Version), six tracks have been announced: “Electric Touch” (feat. Fall Out Boy), “When Emma Falls in Love,” “I Can See You,” “Castles Crumbling” (feat. Hayley Williams), Foolish One,” and “Timeless.”

Taylor Swift — who reportedly just broke up with her boyfriend Matt Healy — is currently on the “Eras” tour, which is her most ambitious show yet. The three-hour set walks through the entirety of her catalog throughout the years. However, it's notable that “Enchanted” is the only song from Speak Now that's generally played during the set — perhaps in an effort to hide what's to come on Taylor's Version. The stadium tour has been selling out every show in almost every major U.S. city and still has a long way to go before concluding.

The domestic leg of the “Eras” tour has seen Swift team up with some of the most popular indie artists as openers including Phoebe Bridgers, Haim, MUNA, and even Williams' Paramore. A second leg with Sabrina Carpenter as the opener has been announced and will begin on August 24 in Mexico before concluding in Brazil on November 26 (as of now).

Check out the full tracklist for Speak Now (Taylor's Version) below.

“Mine” (Taylor's Version) “Sparks Fly” (Taylor's Version) “Back to December” (Taylor's Version) ” Speak Now” (Taylor's Version) “Dear John” (Taylor's Version) “Mean” (Taylor's Version) “The Story of Us” (Taylor's Version) “Never Grow Up” (Taylor's Version) “Enchanted” (Taylor's Version) “Better than Revenge” (Taylor's Version) “Innocent” (Taylor's Version) “Haunted” (Taylor's Version) “Last Kiss” (Taylor's Version) “Long Live” (Taylor's Version) “Ours” (Taylor's Version) “Superman” (Taylor's Version) “Electric Touch” (Featuring Fall Out Boy) (Taylor's Version) (From the Vault) “When Emma Falls in Love” (Taylor's Version) (From the Vault) “I Can See You” (Taylor's Version) (From the Vault) “Castles Crumbling” (Featuring Hayley Williams) (Taylor's Version) (From the Vault) “Foolish One” (Taylor's Version) (From the Vault) “Timeless” (Taylor's Version) (From the Vault)

Speak Now (Taylor's Version) will be released on July 7.