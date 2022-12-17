By Griffin Conant · 4 min read

An AFC matchup with major playoff implications on the line will take place this weekend as the New England Patriots make the trip to the Sin City to take on the Las Vegas Raiders. Let’s take an exclusive look at our NFL odds series, where our Patriots-Raiders prediction and pick will be revealed for all to see.

Right on the fringe of playoff contention, the Patriots enter play after disposing of the Arizona Cardinals with their backs up against the wall. With a record of 7-6, New England occupies the seventh and final playoff slot entering the weekend and cannot afford to lose many more games if they are going to clinch another Wild Card berth for the second consecutive year.

As for the Raiders, their playoff odds remain slim to none. It certainly did not help that they got off to such a poor start to the season, and now sitting with a record of 5-8 after a crushing 17-16 loss to Baker Mayfield and the Rams, things are looking bleak. However, Las Vegas is not mathematically eliminated yet but faces a must-win on Sunday since they are two games back with only four games remaining on the schedule.

Here are the Patriots-Raiders NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Patriots-Raiders Odds

New England Patriots: +1.5 (-110)

Las Vegas Raiders: -1.5 (-110)

Over: 44.5 (-110)

Under: 44.5 (-110)

Why The Patriots Could Cover The Spread

At first glance, the Patriots are simply doing what the Patriots do best, and that is playing a brand of stout defense, running the ball effectively, and out-coaching the opposition.

Of course, this battle between two historic AFC franchises will be headlined by the showdown between master and apprentice. In his first season as Las Vegas’ head coach, former New England offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels will be more than antsy to go up against his former educator in Belichick. With McDaniels most likely having this date circled back when the schedule was released in May, the Patriots certainly cannot take the Raiders for granted.

Other than the fact that Belichick will have a slight edge in the coaching department schematically, the biggest thing that New England must attack Vegas with is a healthy dose of a rushing attack that averaged 4.9 yards per carry in the win versus the Cardinals a week ago. Surprisingly enough, it was the rookie fourth-round pick out of South Dakota in Pierre Strong Jr. that introduced himself to a primetime crowd. When the fireworks had finally concluded, Strong Jr. tallied 70 rushing yards on only six carries and should see an uptick in opportunities on Sunday.

Most importantly, can QB Mac Jones continue to avoid turning the ball over like he has been in his previous three games? On paper, Jones has only thrown one interception over that span. While the second-year signal-caller hasn’t been flashy, he is the key in covering the spread if he can manage the game to the best of his abilities and make big-time throws when needed the most.

Why The Raiders Could Cover The Spread

Without a doubt, the Raiders have taken a step backwards this season after being a Wild Card team a year ago, and even though there are rumblings throughout the league about whether or not Josh McDaniels can be a head coach at this level, few will be able to argue the fact that he should have his troops more than motivated for this epic matchup.

Obviously, last week’s disgruntling loss to a bad Rams team was the epitome of what the Raiders’ season has come down to, and with their playoff chances hanging by a sliver, it may be too late for Las Vegas to salvage their season.

Nevertheless, the Raiders do in fact still boast some talented names among the roster and none have been more important to when Las Vegas’ chances of covering the spread than RB Josh Jacobs and WR Davante Adams. Although Derek Carr is capable of winning this game with his arm and the connection that he has had in the passing game since his college days with Adams, shoving the rock down the throats of the Patriots and giving them a taste of their own medicine with Jacobs would be an epic game plan by McDaniels.

Let’s not forget about one of the more underrated and slept-on defensive studs that the game has to offer in DE Maxx Crosby as well. Time and time again, Crosby is making game-changing plays at his position and could end up being the best player on either team come Sunday. In his 13 games so far, Crosby is fifth in the NFL in sacks with 11.5 and also is tied for third with three forced fumbles. Simply put, a player like Crosby can change the tide of a game in the blink of an eye.

Final Patriots-Raiders Prediction & Pick

As +1.5 point underdogs on the road, the Patriots have compiled a 4-3 record on the road and should have the slight edge due to Bill Belichick’s ability to exploit weaknesses so easily. Unfortunately for McDaniels and the Raiders, getting vengeance will ultimately come up short.

Final Patriots-Raiders Prediction & Pick: Patriots +1.5 (-110)