Tiffany Haddish, red-hot star of numerous film and television projects at the moment, including the upcoming second season of the AppleTV+ hit The Afterparty, admitted in an interview with People magazine published Wednesday that times weren't always so good for her. Since the new season of the genre-sampling comedic murder mystery centers on a death at a wedding, Haddish took the opportunity to drop the truth bomb that she once had to resort to actual wedding crashing when she “was homeless and hungry.”

Haddish spent years paying her dues as a comedian before hitting it big. Before that, she was living out of her car, and weddings were an excellent source of free grub and drinks. “I've crashed weddings before,” Haddish admitted, “given a speech and didn't know anybody there.”

Haddish even remembers her go-to specific venue of choice, a hotel in the Westchester neighborhood of Los Angeles that often hosted wedding ceremonies.

“I would have two or three drinks, and then I would grab the microphone and be like, ‘I just want to say that you are the most beautiful couple,'” she recollected. “Everybody would be looking at me like, ‘Who is this Black girl at our wedding?'”

It seems Haddish can finally laugh about it now. After a breakout role in the 2017 comedy Girls Trip, Tiffany Haddish has been one of the most sought-after, busiest actresses working in Hollywood. In the second season of The Afterparty she is once again called on to investigate a murder — this one the death of a groom after his wedding. No word on whether her past wedding-crashing antics will work their way into the show.