It's almost July! That means it's time to tell you what's streaming on your favorite tech company turned entertainment studio, Apple TV+! And before you worry about the monopolistic and privacy implications of watching a show produced by the same company that made the device you're watching on while it totally also doesn't listen in on every single thing you say in your home unless those words are “Hey, Siri”… here's a list of new titles from said company to quell your anxiety!

New to Apple TV+ in July 2023

July 1

Well for starters, you can finish watching those new Apple TV+ originals you started watching in June like…

Platonic — starring Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne as a pair of platonic longtime best friends.

The Crowded Room — Because according to Tom Holland, it's actually not terrible like every critic says! And Tom is in it, so he should know!

Swagger (Season 2) — Inspired by NBA superstar Kevin Durant’s experiences, “Swagger” explores the world of youth basketball, and the players, their families and coaches who walk the fine line between dreams and ambition, and opportunism and corruption. Off the court, the show reveals what it’s like to grow up in America. After a solid first season, Swagger is back for season two — it's kind of like sinking the first free throw in a one-and-one situation and then coming back to try to make the second.

Hijack — Told in real time, “Hijack” is a tense thriller that follows the journey of a hijacked plane as it makes its way to London over a seven-hour flight, and authorities on the ground scramble for answers. Something tells me Idris Elba used booking.com for his flight in this one!

July 12

The Afterparty — From Academy Award winners Chris Miller and Phil Lord, each episode of “The Afterparty” explores a different character’s account of one fateful evening, all told through the lens of popular film genres and unique visuals to match the storyteller’s perspective. In season two, a wedding is ruined when the groom is murdered and every guest is a suspect. Detective Danner (Tiffany Haddish) returns to help Aniq (Sam Richardson) and Zoë (Zoë Chao) solve whodunnit by questioning family members, star-crossed lovers and business partners, and hearing each suspect’s retelling of the weekend, each with their own unique perspective and visual style. How many more murders are these friends going to be in the vicinity of in their lifetimes though?

July 14

Foundation (Season 2) — Based on the award-winning novels by Isaac Asimov, “Foundation” chronicles a band of exiles on their monumental journey to save humanity and rebuild civilization amid the fall of the Galactic Empire.

July 21

Stephen Curry: Underrated — The remarkable coming-of-age story of one of the most influential, dynamic and unexpected players in the history of basketball: Stephen Curry. This feature documentary — blending intimate cinéma vérité, archival footage and on camera interviews — documents Curry’s rise from an undersized college player at a small town Division I college to a four-time NBA champion, building one of the most dominant sports dynasties in the world.

July 28

The Beanie Bubble — Why did the world suddenly treat stuffed animals like gold? Ty Warner was a frustrated toy salesman until his collaboration with three women grew his masterstroke of an idea into the biggest toy craze in history. “The Beanie Bubble” is an inventive story about what and who we value, and the unsung heroes whose names didn't appear on the heart-shaped tag. And it was written by Kristin Gore, Al Gore's daughter!