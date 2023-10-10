GTA5 is certainly a game with a much longer lifespan than most console games. It’s no secret that fans of the game have been itching for the 6th installment of the franchise to be released for some time now. However, GTA5 still offers plenty of content for gamers to play online including different activities and events. Let’s take a look at some of the more unique game modes to play in Grand Theft Auto 5.

5 Things to Do in GTA5

5. Freemode GTA5 Events

The main reason why GTA5 has remained so popular through the years is because of its endless free play options. When playing online users can jump right into free mode event with little to no load time. “Hot Property” for example, has players compete to hold onto a valuable briefcase for as long as possible while avoiding other players trying to steal it. Freemode events are the perfect way for players to immerse themselves in GTA5’s online atmosphere. Freeplay equal endless options to enjoy

4. Business Ventures

Arguably the most rewarding gameplay feature of GTA5 is the online business ventures. You can never have enough money online, as making money in the game only makes playing more fun. Players can consider running a nightclub or a fully upgraded bunker as they can be passive sources of income. While cash flows in from business ventures, players are free to embark on other missions and tasks. The more the merrier when it comes to online play.

3. Races

Nothing gets the juices flowing like a good old fashioned race. GTA5 offers simple street races, but also highly complex stunt races as well. Stunt Races in GTA5, like, “Transform Races” and “Hotring Circuit,” are very entertaining activities. They involve insane jumps, loops, and obstacles, adding a unique twist to traditional racing. Races are arguably the best way to compete online against friends, and provide gamers with quite the rush to keep them engaged.

2. Adversary Modes

Adversary modes come in a wide variety, all of which pit players or teams against each other in several unique and often intense scenarios. These modes typically require different strategies and skills compared to the standard open-world gameplay of GTA Online. A particular fan favorite is the Slasher series, where one player is armed with a shotgun and must hunt down the other players who are armed only with flashlights. Over time, the roles switch, and everyone gets a chance to be the Slasher. Other notable Adversary games include Hasta La Vista, Sumo, and Hunting Pack.

1. Replay the Story Mode

This one may be a bit of common sense, but GTA5’s story mode is one of the best in the whole series. The ability to switch between Michael, Franklin, and Trevor to complete unique side quests is one of the highlights of the game. The story mode’s heists are incredibly creative and interactive, allowing gamers to control each of the three characters in distinct situations. It’s also incredibly nostalgic for those replaying the game. Whether it’s the interactions between Franklin and Lamar, Michael’s obnoxious family, or Trevor’s psychotic state, there’s always something to be focused on. The final bit that always makes the story interesting is choosing how the final mission plays out. Deciding if Franklin will be loyal to Michael, Trevor, or even both of them is always an exciting decision for the player to make.

