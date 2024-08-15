New wax figures at the Panptikum Museum in Hamburg, Germany, of Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran have been unveiled. Safe to say, they do not get the shape of them right or represent their pop star counterparts very well.

Images of the wax figures have made the rounds on X (formerly Twitter). Consequence posted an image of Sheeran. “Never sleeping again, thx,” one user replied. Another posted a GIF from The Office of Andy Bernard (Ed Helms) saying, “Nailed it.”

Their oher figure of Swift was not much better. Pop Base on X shared an image of the figure. Swift is making a heart with her hands in a blue sequined outfit.

“Baby, this is an art teacher from Minnesota,” one user replied. Another said, “That's not Taylor, that's Tayla.”

The consensus seems generally negative from Swifties. “That is NOT Taylor Swift,” a fan said about the wax figure. A different user claimed that she should sue the museum.

At least some can have a laugh about it. Someone said, “She's dancing to ‘XO' by Enhypen.”

Are Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran friends?

Before Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran were turned into wax figures together, they collaborated several times. They recorded “Everything Has Changed” and “End Game” for Swift's Red and Reputation albums. Additionally, her 2021 re-recorded Red (Taylor's Version) featured another song from the vault with Sheeran, “Run.”

Also, Swift has been on one of Sheeran's songs. She appeared on a duet version of “The Joker and the Queen,” the fourth single from his Equals album.

Their respective Eras Tours

Both Swift and Sheeran are on their own Eras Tours. Swift is the originator of the Eras Tour, starting hers in March 2017. The tour is a celebration of her entire discography. Each setlist features songs from almost all of her albums. Additionally, she plays mashups of deep cuts acoustically during each mini-set in the show.

On August 15, Swift will play the first of her final five shows at Wembley Stadium in London, England. This marks the end of the European leg of her tour. She will take a two-month break before resuming the tour on October 18 in Miami, Florida.

The final 18 shows of the Eras Tour will take place in North America. Swift will perform nine shows in the United States and nine in Canada. When it is all said and done, Swift will have performed 149 shows on her blockbuster tour.

Similarly, Sheeran is the Mathematics Tour, which celebrates his first five math symbol-titled albums. He is currently playing a European leg of the tour, which just visited Austria.

The Mathematics Tour is Sheeran's first since the 2017-2019 Divide Tour. It is set to conclude after 144 shows on September 7, 2025, after starting on April 23, 2022.

Additionally, during the Mathematics Tour, Sheeran played a 2023 Subtract Tour. This allowed him to play his latest album (at the time) in full for audiences in an intimate setting. Shows would usually take place at a theater close to the stadium he would be taking the Mathematics Tour.