Ahead of her clash with Liv Morgan for the Women's World Championship, WWE legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson thanked Rhea Ripley at the Monday Night RAW on Netflix premiere.

WWE dropped a new behind-the-scenes video of RAW on Netflix's premiere, from January 6, 2025. At one point, Ripley is shown warming up for her match as the “Final Boss” approaches her. He wished her good luck for her match and also thanked her for “carrying the company.”

“Sorry, I don't want to bother you. I just want to say good luck, do your thing. Thank you for everything you do,” The Rock told her. “Thanks for carrying the company.”

The Rock's message helped Ripley in her match. She finally defeated Morgan to regain the Women's World Championship. She previously vacated the championship after suffering an injury in April 2024. Since then, she has spent months attempting to get it back.

Also, The Rock wasn't the only WWE legend to approach Ripley during the RAW on Netflix premiere. After her match, The Undertaker also came out to give his seal of approval.

WWE's The Rock and Rhea Ripley at RAW on Netflix's premiere

Both Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Rhea Ripley are two of WWE's top stars and were present for the RAW on Netflix premiere. The “Final Boss” opened the show with a promo before his cousin Roman Reigns' match against Solo Sikoa.

After that match, The Rock came back out to congratulate Reigns on regaining the Ula Fala. Like Ripley and the Women's World Championship, Reigns had been on a quest to regain his spot at the Head of the Table.

The Rock made his WWE return after months of being absent. He seemingly set up a feud with Cody Rhodes after WrestleMania XL. He then came back in October 2024 at Bad Blood to confront Reigns and Rhodes after they teamed up.

However, that moment has yet to be followed up with. The Rock spoke positively about Reigns and Rhodes during his promo at the RAW on Netflix premiere.

Ripley will now begin her second Women's World Championship reign. She has become one of WWE's top stars on RAW over the last couple of years.

Now, WWE fans can look ahead as the Road to WrestleMania 41 begins. It is unclear who she will face at the show this year. Over the last couple of years, Ripley has had high-profile matches against Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch at the last two WrestleManias.