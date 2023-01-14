CJ Stroud, Ohio State football star and two-time Heisman Trophy finalist, has yet to declare for the NFL Draft, leading to this huge question: Is he coming back?

Stroud, a surefire first-round pick and likely top-10 selection in the NFL Draft, was seen as one of the more obvious players who would declare, given his positioning in many mock drafts.

But things haven’t played out that way.

And there’s a chance that CJ Stroud could indeed return to Ohio State football in 2023, as the deadline to declare for the NFL Draft is on Monday, January 16.

So, clearly, time is of the essence here for the Buckeyes star.

It would be jumping the gun to say that if Stroud hasn’t declared by now, he’s coming back to Ohio State in 2023.

But it’s certainly interesting that his NFL Draft decision would be drawn out this long.

So, what’s going on?

CJ Stroud-Ohio State Football: NFL Draft Or Buckeyes Return?

Let’s address the elephant in the room. CJ Stroud holds the sixth-highest NIL valuation in the nation at $2.8 million, according to On3 Sports.

If a return to Ohio State football is even on the table, there is likely some form of NIL motivation behind such a decision.

It doesn’t mean that CJ Stroud only cares about money.

But it could mean that the Buckeyes quarterback, recognizing the risks in a potential return to the college game, is making sure he is taking advantage of every financial opportunity that comes his way.

And Ohio State football is surely one of the most progressive schools in the nation when it comes to NIL.

After all, head coach Ryan Day once said that he believed it would take $13 million in NIL to keep the Ohio State football roster the way it was.

And Day just so happens to be Stroud’s coach!

Nothing has been reported but one would think that Day, who has an uncertain quarterback situation sans CJ Stroud, would be aggressive in trying to get the star signal-caller to come back if there was even the slightest chance that he was on the fence about the NFL Draft.

Which brings us to the next question. Why pass up being a surefire first-round pick in the NFL Draft?

Stroud, who lit up the eventual national champion Georgia Bulldogs defense for 348 passing yards and four touchdowns, did wonders for his draft stock in the College Football Playoff.

And the Buckeyes star would stand to make a hefty amount of money in a rookie contract.

After all, Pittsburgh Steelers rookie Kenny Pickett earned an average annual salary of $3.5 million in his rookie season- and he was the 20th pick in the first round of last year’s draft.

Surely, CJ Stroud, could earn even more money in a potential NFL rookie deal, both for his potential and status as a higher draft pick than Pickett.

But perhaps the prospect of a hefty NIL deal and the chance to win an elusive national championship for Ohio State football, is currently outweighing the benefits of declaring for the NFL Draft in Stroud’s mind.

After all, look at the team the Buckeyes have. They have star running backs in Miyan Williams and TreVeyon Henderson, who will both be returning in 2023.

The Buckeyes have Marvin Harrison Jr., perhaps the best wide receiver in the country, who also has impressive chemistry with Stroud.

The Buckeyes have a talented defense.

And they also pushed Georgia, the eventual champs, to the absolute brink in the Peach Bowl.

There’s no reason to think that a CJ Stroud-led Ohio State football team, provided he stays healthy, wouldn’t be a serious title contender in 2023.

A national title and the potential for more NIL earnings are certainly valid reasons to forego the NFL Draft.

It would be a shocking and unprecedented decision, but that’s the nature of the current college football landscape.

Plus, if Stroud stays healthy and leads the Buckeyes to a title, his NFL Draft stock might not even change that much, even in a draft with Caleb Williams and other top quarterback prospects in 2024.

The reality is, we know little about Stroud’s decision-making process or which way he’s leaning.

We may not know until the very last second.

One thing is for sure. Stroud will be on the minds of every college football analyst and fan until he makes the massive decision on his playing future.

That means the question that is on every Ohio State football fan’s mind is- and will continue to be- very relevant.

Is CJ Stroud coming back to the Buckeyes in 2023?