What happens next?

There's a new Fast and the Furious movie script, a follow up to last year's Fast X, reportedly being written by The Tomorrow War's scriptwriter Zach Dean, Comicbook.com reported.

However, no one exactly what it is.

Fast XI (or 11)? Spinoff (which)? Reboot?

InSneider's Jeff Sneider's newest newsletter just broke down what's supposedly happening in the Fast Saga. In 2023's Fast X, quite a few things were left unresolved. It was rumored that the series would resume the spinoff with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson's Luke Hobbs. Only then would it return to Fast XI or whatever it ends up getting called.

Then another rumor came floating around that Jason Momoa's Dante from Fast X wouldn't return to the franchise. Speculations arose that he would still be part of the Saga, but will get taken out by Hobbs (and maybe Jason Statham's Shaw if it doesn't end up as a solo spinoff) in his movie.

Sneider claimed that Oren Uziel and Christina Hodson's Fast X: Part Two script is still being read, but that Universal sees “a lot of good stuff in there.” But it isn't Universal's priority. That would be Johnson's spinoff, which has Chris Morgan of 2009's Fast & Furious as scriptwriter.

Rumors abound that Dante is going to be killed off before the 11th Fast & Furious movie because he wasn't deemed “family-friendly” enough for the series. Apparently, some executives found the character too Joker-esque and his scenes too extreme.

To add even more to the confusion, Sneider also claimed that Dean is either working on the latest draft for Fast 11 or The Hobbs film. Or it could be something completely different: the next generation.

Fast Saga: The next generation?

Both Fast & Furious stars Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez have been hinting for years about how the franchise would go on after they've left.

“You pass the baton on. You take the back seat,” Rodriguez told Variety in May last year.

“You go passenger side. When it comes to the next generation, you have to. It's the only way to let them define the future,” she added.

Diesel said that there's a female-led spin-off, which would be the next project after Fast 12.

Let's do the math: Fast X was released last year. Assuming the studio has one Fast Saga film in production now, the earliest it could be released in late this year. We don't know yet if that's Fast 11 (unlikely) or The Hobbs spinoff (more likely).

So 2025 could have Fast 11. That would mean another year to wait for Fast 12. So the earliest a female-led Fast Saga spinoff movie could be released is 2027.

If that's the case, then the actual Fast Saga could very well have the next generation driving their fathers' cars. Dom (Diesel) and Brian's (Paul Walker) sons have been introduced as babies in the franchise.

It's just a skip and a hop in the the timeline and they could reboot the entire series. It's not a farfetched idea. After all, it's The Fast & The Furious; there's no such thing as farfetched.