Natasha Rothwell, better known to White Lotus fans as Belinda, dished on the upcoming third season.

Actress Natasha Rothwell, beloved for her turn as spa manager Belinda Lindsey in season one of HBO's The White Lotus, teased a bit about her character's return and the upcoming third season of the hit series.

Speaking to Vanity Fair at the LA premiere of Wonka, in which she also stars, Rothwell said she has read all of the scripts for the new season, which will be set at a resort in Thailand, and the new storylines left quite an impression on her.

“I gasped out loud a minimum of five times, and this was just me reading them,” Rothwell admitted. “The scripts are a testament to Mike's skill and ability to tell the most smart and entertaining stories. I mean, everything that he does is like a lesson to me as an actor and a performer. And as a writer myself, he takes folks on a journey. Everyone needs to buckle up, because it's going to get real!”

Rothwell provide much more detail beyond that regarding her role or character arc in the new season, but Belinda was certainly a fan favorite in season one, whose storyline added a needed dose of heart to the snarky satire.

At the conclusion to the first season, Belinda was left crestfallen after Jennifer Coolidge's character, the extravagantly wealthy Tanya McQuoid, convinced her to open her own wellness spa and even promised the necessary funding for the endeavor, before just as quickly taking back the offer when she abruptly fell in love (with a guy who turned out to be not so great, to put it mildly, in season two – but no more spoilers here).

Rothwell, who received an Emmy nomination in 2022 for the performance, also expressed her admiration for White Lotus creator Mike White and her excitement to work with him again. “Mike is so collaborative. When we did the first season, we sat down and talked a lot about Belinda and he was so receptive to feedback, and so we plan to approach it the same way,” she explained.

“But all credit to him, what I love working with him is that he understands that Belinda's POV is something that he doesn't possess–so he's really interested in my feedback, and really wants to make it authentic,” Rothwell added. “And so I'm just so lucky to work with a director like him who understands the value of having me in the role and what I can bring.”

Rothwell said she'll begin filming the new episodes for season three in Thailand next year. Mike White doesn't expect them to air until 2025, so that gives fans plenty of time to mull over just what gasp-worthy plot lines The White Lotus has in store for Belinda and the rest of the cast this time around.