This article contains spoilers for the seasons one and two of The White Lotus.

The hit HBO show is coming back for a third season, this time in Thailand. It has viewers on the edge of their seats waiting for the next season of the beloved show. Now a major announcement has been leaked, a star from season one will make an appearance in this upcoming season.

The White Lotus is a critically acclaimed American television series that premiered in 2021 on HBO. Created by Mike White, the show follows the guests and employees of a luxurious Hawaiian resort over the course of a week. With its dark humor and biting commentary on privilege, power dynamics, and human nature, The White Lotus has been praised for its writing, acting, and direction. The cast includes Jennifer Coolidge, who won an Academy Award for her role as Tanya McQuoid.

However, Tanya’s return isn’t possible because she died in the previous season. The returning cast member is a favorite of Tanya’s, Belinda, the White Lotus spa manager played by Natasha Rothwell. While it isn’t confirmed what exactly her role will be in the series, perhaps her plot will show the exacting of her revenge.

No other casting announcements have been made as of yet, although when E! News asked former cast member Connie Britton, who played Nicole, she bit her tongue and said her lips were sealed. Although, White Lotus fan Jennifer Aniston might make an appearance on the show, per E! News. She even made a pitch to Mike White but nothing has been made clear.