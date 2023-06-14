The Chicago White Sox have been the American League's biggest disappointment in the 2023 MLB season. That doesn't mean every player on the roster has fallen below expectations. While a couple of White Sox players have been dreadful, others have been more than good enough to participate in the 2023 MLB All-Star Game.

There will be at least one 2023 White Sox All-Star because of the MLB stipulation that every team must have a representative at the Midsummer Classic. Even if that rule wasn't in place, Chicago would have two players worthy of making the All-Star roster. With more than 40% of the regular season complete, one White Sox hitter and a Chicago pitcher have been among the best performers at their positions.

Let's take a look at the two White Sox players who should be All-Stars in 2023.

White Sox CF Luis Robert

Luis Robert has been the one constant in the 2023 White Sox lineup. While just about every other everyday player has fallen short of expectations or failed to replicate the stats on the back of their baseball cards, Robert is on track for the best season of his career. The 25-year-old is hitting .261/.317/.518. His slugging percentage and 15 home runs are both good for fifth in the AL. Robert is tied for ninth with 42 runs scored, even though only four AL teams have scored fewer runs than the White Sox.

In part because of his defensive prowess, Robert's 2.6 WAR ranks first among AL outfielders. Robert also leads AL outfielders with 127 total bases. Aaron Judge and Yordan Alvarez are the only other outfielders with a higher slugging percentage. Judge might not even play 50 games before the All-Star break. Alvarez spends most of his time at DH.

There isn't a single other Chicago hitter who has a WAR of at least 1.0. Robert is helping to keep the White Sox afloat in a dreadful AL Central. Chicago is only 5.5 games behind the Minnesota Twins for first place in the division. If Robert were struggling or unable to stay on the field like Eloy Jimenez, Yoan Moncada and Tim Anderson, Chicago might've already decided to become sellers well before the Aug. 1 MLB trade deadline.

White Sox SP Lucas Giolito

There are a few reasons why Lucas Giolito trade rumors have been circulating for much of the season. Yes, it would make send for the White Sox to trade Giolito because he's in the final year of his contract and Chicago doesn't appear to be a World Series contender. But Giolito is a hot commodity because he can increase a team's chances of winning a championship. The right-hander has been a workhorse in 2023, almost as reliable as any AL starter.

Giolito continues to take the ball every fifth day, leading the league with 14 starts. Giolito is one of just seven AL pitchers who has thrown at least 81 innings with an ERA south of 3.55. The 28-year-old gives the White Sox a chance to win just about every time he takes the mound. He's only surrendered more than four runs once. In 12 starts, he's either gone six innings or given up three runs or fewer.

By the time the 2023 MLB All-Star Game finally arrives on July 11, Giolito might have one of the lowest ERAs in baseball. After a pair of uneven starts to begin the year, Giolito has posted a 2.87 ERA over 12 starts. He's surrendered one run and six hits through 13 innings to kick off June.