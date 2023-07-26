Don't expect Dylan Cease to be part of a Chicago White Sox firesale at the 2023 MLB trade deadline. While Dylan Cease has been in trade rumors during the White Sox' miserable 2023 season, Chicago reportedly has no plans to send the pitcher elsewhere in a trade.

Teams continue to call the White Sox about Cease, but Chicago is telling suitors that the 27-year-old isn't available, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale. The White Sox won't completely tear down the roster at the 2023 trade deadline because they want to contend next year, Nightengale reports.

If the White Sox are going to make any kind of a playoff run in 2024, Cease would likely be a major part of it. The right-hander finished second in last year's AL Cy Young race with a minuscule 2.20 ERA.

Like many Chicago players, Cease is having a down year. He has a 4.04 ERA and a 1.31 WHIP in 21 starts. Cease has pitched much better after a poor start to his 2023 season. The starter posted a 2.20 ERA in June. He's given up exactly one earned run in back-to-back starters.

Last week, MLB Network called Cease the Houston Astros' “dream acquisition” at the trade deadline. Heyman noted that the Astros would have to blow the White Sox away with an offer in order to land the pitcher this summer.

Cease is under Chicago's control for two more seasons.

The White Sox might only trade players who are headed for free agency instead of a full-blown rebuild, which could include moving the likes of Cease and All-Star outfielder Luis Robert. Trade talks are heating up involving Lance Lynn and Lucas Giolito. Both pitchers are in the final year of their contracts.

With less than a week left until the 2023 trade deadline, the White Sox are 41-61 and 12 games out of first place in the AL Central.