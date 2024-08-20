ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Chicago White Sox are on the West Coast to take on the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday evening. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a White Sox-Giants prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

White Sox-Giants Projected Starters

Garrett Crochet vs. Logan Webb

Garrett Crochet (6-9) with a 3.61 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 124.2 innings pitched, 176K/30BB, .218 oBA

Last Start: at Houston Astros: No Decision, 4 innings, 4 hits, 1 run, 0 walks, 9 strikeouts

2024 Road Splits: 11 starts, 3.91 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 53 innings pitched, 68K/17BB, .205 oBA

Logan Webb (11-8) with a 3.17 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 164.2 innings pitched, 140K/41BB, .255 oBA

Last Start: vs. Atlanta Braves: Win, 7.2 innings, 4 hits, 0 runs, 1 walk, 7 strikeouts

2024 Home Splits: 12 starts, 2.26 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 83.2 innings pitched, 65K/15BB, .223 oBA

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: White Sox-Giants Odds

Chicago White Sox: +1.5 (-125)

Moneyline: +198

San Francisco Giants: -1.5 (+104)

Moneyline: -240

Over: 7 (-110)

Under: 7 (-110)

How to Watch White Sox vs. Giants

Time: 3:45 PM ET/12:45 PM PT

TV: NBC Sports Chicago, NBC Sports Bay Area

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The White Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

Garrett Crochet is a very good pitcher, but he is on a limit now. The White Sox ace is coming off a great start against the Houston Astros, but he has not been going deep into games. However, in his four or so innings, Crochet should be able to shut down the Giants. He has one of the highest strikeout rates in the MLB, and he does a pretty good job limiting hard contact. If he can keep the White Sox in the game while he is in, Chicago could cover this spread.

The White Sox have not been good offensively this season, that is a well-known fact. Logan Webb is not one to give up too many hits, either. However, the White Sox hit for more power against right-handed pitching. Logan Webb allows a .255 oBA, so if the White Sox can make some hard contact, they will be able to keep this game within striking distance.

Why The Giants Will Cover The Spread/Win

Logan Webb is pitching lights out right now. In the month of August, Webb has made three starts, thrown 20.1 innings, allowed just 12 hits, and he has a 0.89 ERA. He has gone at least seven innings in two of those three starts, as well. Webb should have absolutely no problem going deep into this game against the White Sox at home. With his ability to pitch at home, and the White Sox struggles at the plate, the Giants will win this game.

As mentioned, the White Sox are bad offensively. They are at the bottom of the MLB in batting average, slugging percentage, home runs, walks taken, and total runs. Chicago's lack of offensive skill is the reason why they have the worst record in the MLB. Webb should have no problem going deep into this game, inducing weak contact, and shutting the White Sox down in this game.

Final White Sox-Giants Prediction & Pick

I do not think this game will be particularly close. Logan Webb is very good, and Garrett Crochet is on an inning limit as this season comes to a close. I will take the Giants to not only win this game but cover the spread, as well.

Final White Sox-Giants Prediction & Pick: Giants -1.5 (+104)