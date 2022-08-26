White Sox: Legit 2022 World Series contenders or phony pretenders?

The Chicago White Sox entered the 2022 MLB season with a ton of expectation. Granted, they had similarly high expectations in 2021, and that obviously did not pan out. But this was to be the year for the White Sox. Michael Kopech was one year more grown up, their lineup was healthy, deep and very talented. The rest of the American League Central division did not look formidable on paper.

But then the season happened. From its inception, the White Sox have been marred by injury. Eloy Jimenez has missed more than half of the year with a hamstring, an ankle and elbow issues. Tim Anderson has had two separate stints on the injured list. Yasmani Grandal has missed a chunk of the season with a knee injury. It doesn’t stop there. Lance Lynn began the season on the injured list that cost him almost three months. The aforementioned Kopech is currently on the IL with a knee strain. That’s the latest of tragedies befallen the White Sox this season.

Yet, somehow this team is still only four games back of the Cleveland Guardians in the AL Central. They are also five games bac of the Seattle Mariners for the final wild card spot. With just under six weeks left remaining in the regular season, there is still a shot to make a run at the playoffs. But, assuming they can pull that off, are they truly World Series contenders?

Are the White Sox 2022 World Series Contenders or Pretenders?

The White Sox talent is certainly there to make a run at a championship. They have many of the parts needed to make a run. Their rotation consisting of Dylan Cease, Michael Kopech, Lance Lynn, Lucas Giolito and Johnny Cueto is great on paper.

Cease is having an incredible year. If Justin Verlander weren’t having a near-historic season, Cease might be in line for the American League Cy Young this year. He has a 2.27 ERA with 182 strikeouts, both fifth best in the major leagues. But after him, it’s been a year of disappointments. Kopech started out hot but has come back to Earth the last two months. Lynn missed most of the season and since returning has been a hot mess. Giolito seemingly lost the ability to pitch well over night and has been putrid this year. That leaves Cueto, who has actually found the fountain of youth but is not enough to save this rotation.

White Sox need more from their rotation if they're to rally to win AL Central https://t.co/MYpAXf1YBz via @MLBBruceLevine pic.twitter.com/tsag8AhGB1 — 670 The Score (@670TheScore) August 18, 2022

Okay, so the rotation won’t be the team’s biggest strength. They can still make a run leaning more heavily on their offense to carry them to victory, right?

The White Sox offense was disgustingly bad to begin the year. After a hot 6-2 start, Chicago went on to lose 10 of their next 11 games, scoring more than two runs just twice. Jose Abreu was not seeing the ball well. Eloy Jimenez was already hurt. Yoan Moncada continued to fail living up to expectations amid the Chris Sale trade that brought him to the Windy City.

Who has been a bigger disappointment? Lucas Giolito or Yoan Moncada?#changethegame — 44 Sports (@44SportsNews) August 18, 2022

But as the summer months approached, the White Sox offense got stronger. Luis Robert and Tim Anderson have been stalwarts offensively all season, when healthy. Abreu eventually turned his season around and although his power numbers are not where they usually are, his batting average and on-base percentage are right where you want them to be.

If the White Sox offense is healthy, their lineup is talented enough to hit most opposing rotations. The heart of the order being Anderson, Robert, Abreu and Jimenez is almost as good as you will find.

Thus far, we’ve determined that the White Sox would have to slug their way to a title. But knowing the pitching arsenal they would likely face in the playoffs, from Houston or New York, would make that a daunting task.

If the White Sox do have a lead in a playoff game though, can they hold it? Every October, fans hold their breath and sit on the edge of their seats on every pitch. That’s because games are typically much closer. In order to win in the playoffs, an argument can be made a bullpen is the most important part of any team. That’s why you see relief pitchers, including set up men, get traded at the deadline and are considered big moves. It’s because they are.

The White Sox have one of the best closers in the game in Liam Hendriks. He is tied fir 5th in the league with 28 saves. But his 3.20 ERA is far from inspiring. The rest of the bullpen is far worse too. Kendall Graveman and Joe Kelly have been mostly abysmal. They are also one of the more overworked pens in the game.

There are simply far too many pitfalls for this team to be taken seriously. Yes, if everything fell the right way they are talented enough. But between the huge steps back for some of their pitchers, to the health issues, the White Sox are pretenders.