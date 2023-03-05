Major League Baseball has announced that Chicago White Sox pitcher Mike Clevinger will not be suspended or subject to any discipline from the league, which recently finished a months long investigation into allegations of domestic violence against the pitcher.

“The comprehensive investigation included interviews of more than 15 individuals,” MLB said in a statement, “in addition to Mr. Clevinger and the complainant, as well as a review of available documents, such as thousands of electronic communication records. The Office of the Commissioner has closed this investigation and, barring the receipt of any new information or evidence, the Office of the Commissioner will not be imposing discipline on Mr. Clevinger in connection with these allegations.

As part of his path forward, Mr. Clevinger has voluntarily agreed to submit to evaluations by the joint treatment boards under the collectively bargained policies, and to comply with any of the boards’ recommendations. MLB will continue to make support services available to Mr. Clevinger, his family, and other individuals involved in the investigation.”

The league launched an investigation into Clevinger after Olivia Finestead (the mother of Clevinger’s infant child) detailed to The Athletic instances in which Clevinger reportedly choked and slapped Finestead and threw chewing tobacco at their child.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Throughout the process, Clevinger’s lawyers have maintained that “the simple truth is that Mike has done nothing wrong.”

“I had nothing to hide and cooperated fully with MLB,” Clevinger said in a statement released via the MLB Players Association Twitter account. “This situation has been stressful for my family, and I thank them for their strength and support. I asked everyone not to rush to judgement until MLB’s investigation was concluded, and I appreciate everyone who had faith in me, including the White Sox organization and my teammates. I am looking forward to the 2023 season and helping the White Sox win a championship this year.”

Still, the MLB’s ruling doesn’t necessarily mean that Clevinger is innocent; it’s simply a decision to not punish him under the MLB/MLBPA Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse policy.

After pitching with the San Diego Padres last season, Clevinger joined the White Sox this winter on a one-year, $12 million contract. He’s expected to slot into Chicago’s 2023 starting rotation alongside Dylan Crease, Lucas Giolito, Lance Lynn and Michael Kopech.