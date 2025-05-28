The Chicago White Sox were 17-38 heading into Wednesday's matchup against the New York Mets. While Will Venable is trying to instill his own culture into the White Sox, success has been tough to come by. However, Miguel Vargas' hot stretch has added him to the list of intriguing young players on the roster, putting him alongside former White Sox All-Star Adam Dunn.

His double in the top of the first inning off of Griff Canning was Vargas' fifth straight game with at least one double, according to MLB Stats. He is the first White Sox player to do so since Dunn did in 2011. The 25-year-old is the best hitter in Venable's order, leading the team in doubles, home runs, and RBIs.

His recent streak has been an encouraging sign for Chicago, who acquired him halfway through last season from the Los Angeles Dodgers. The third baseman is in his fourth year in the majors, and his play has never been better. His eight home runs are already a new career-high for him.

At 25, Vargas is an intriguing combination of youth and experience. Luis Robert Jr. is still the face of the White Sox franchise, enjoying a long career with the team. This season, though, Vargas' power on the plate has him at the forefront of their offensive attack.

Venable's team is in a state of change as they try to find their future. They have talent across the roster, and Colson Montgomery continues to dominate for Chicago in the minor leagues.

When Vargas was with Los Angeles, he was a role player. Being on the field at the same time their stars left him as more of an afterthought. With the White Sox, however, Vargas has much more opportunity to show what he is capable of. Five straight games with a double is a great achievement that gives Chicago fans reason for optimism.

Venable faces a tough road as he tries to complete the White Sox's rebuild. If Vargas can continue leading the team with his power, things get easier for him. He could become a reliable option that his manager can lean on for years to come, similar to what Dunn was during his time in Chicago.