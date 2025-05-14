Pete Rose was not the only name taken off of Major League Baseball's permanently ineligible list on Tuesday. Former Chicago White Sox legend “Shoeless” Joe Jackson has a chance to join the Baseball Hall of Fame once again. The news impacts Jackson and Rose, as well as other controversial baseball legends. However, MLB insider Jeff Passan doesn't believe that he will make it in.

Jackson had a 13-year career in the majors and is one of the best hitters the game has ever seen. Unfortunately, the end of his career soured his legacy. He and several other White Sox players faced accusations of throwing the World Series in order to make money on the betting market.

The league put him on the permanently ineligible list and remains of the more divisive players in the league's history. Now that Rob Manfred took him off the list, fans are wondering if he will find his way into the Hall of Fame.

Passan doesn't think that will happen, as he said on Wednesday's episode of “The Pat McAfee Show”.

“”Shoeless Joe Jackson was actually already on the Hall of Fame ballot twice,” Passan said. “The writers back then had the opportunity to induct him and they said ‘absolutely not.'”

Jackson was up for consideration in the 1920s and the 1940s, but failed to make it into the Hall of Fame either time. Now that there is more context to what happened, his odds don't look good.

The committee that votes on who makes it into the Hall of Fame takes their job very seriously. MLB's Hall of Fame is one of the most difficult to get into in all of professional sports. Being in it means a lot to players and executives who want to protect the league's history.

Both Jackson and Rose had their ups and downs in their careers, ending things with controversy. With Tuesday's news, though, they have another chance to enter MLB's history books as Hall of Famers.

Manfred, on the other hand, is facing backlash for his choice. Fans and former players will wait and see if his decision is built upon to include other legends who crossed the line in their career.