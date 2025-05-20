The Chicago White Sox are off to another dreadful start to the MLB season. Even with a 121-loss season behind them, it does not feel like there is any forward momentum. His Holiness is on their side, but no one else has helped the Southsiders pick up some wins. That includes Luis Robert Jr, who knows the White Sox may trade him at the deadline, but his play has not earned any suitors.

“Very candid interview with Luis Robert Jr. today. When I asked him about the Trade Deadline approaching, he said he's focused on getting better because ‘right now as my season is going, I don't think anyone is going to take a chance on me,'” MLB.com's Scott Merkin reported.

The White Sox did not make any big trades at the MLB trade deadline last year. They dealt Erick Fedde, Tommy Pham, Michael Kopech, Paul DeJong, and many others. But not Garrett Crochet, who rolled out a list of demands that smashed his trade value. But the White Sox did send him to Boston for four elite prospects that could supercharge their rebuild. Robert could help do the same if his numbers improve.

Robert has a .186 batting average with a dismal .589 OPS this season. His best contribution to the team has been his league-leading 17 stolen bases, even though he has been caught five times. With only five homers, his power that made him the Rookie of the Year has practically disappeared.

Robert has played 44 of the White Sox's 48 games this season, which helps answer the biggest question about him. He has only played 100 games twice in his career, dealing with a cavalcade of injuries. The White Sox hope to get better results from Robert so they can trade him and start their rebuild in earnest.