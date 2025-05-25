The Chicago White Sox are 17-35, ahead of only the Baltimore Orioles and Colorado Rockies in the standings. However, Will Venable's goal is to instill a new culture and set the team up for future success. He has a team full of young players gaining major league experience as well as a veteran presence in the clubhouse.

While Luis Robert Jr. could be on his way out in the coming months, the White Sox have a player who could step in and take the torch. Colson Montgomery is Chicago's No. 6 prospect and is currently playing with the Charlotte Knights, a minor league team that is part of the White Sox's system.

He had a great night at the plate on Saturday night, according to Charlotte Knights reporter Kendall Smith. Montgomery went four-for-four in a dominant individual performance.

Colson Montgomery goes yard for the second time tonight. He’s 4-for-4 with 2 homers, 2 doubles, 2 RBI & a walk. #WhiteSox @KnightsBaseball pic.twitter.com/AnzNnaNXMf — Kendall Smith (@SmithKendall__) May 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

Montgomery's audition to be called up to the major leagues to make his debut went well. However, Venable has expressed a desire to slowly develop the team. Unfortunately for Montgomery, that could mean that he has to spend more time in the minor leagues that he needs to.

Chicago starting pitcher Jonathan Cannon said as much, doubling down on Venable's strategy.

“Having those experiences is the hardest thing to get a team, and experiencing those big moments,” Cannon said. “…like, what does it take to kind of break through and come through in those big spots.”

The White Sox have shown flashes this year in their wins. However, they could get another boost from Montgomery if he joins the team at some point this season. The 23-year-old is dominating in the minor leagues, but Chase Meidroth is occupying his spot in Venable's lineup.

If he were to join the White Sox, Mongtomery might need to play a position other than shortstop. However, fans eagerly await his first major league at-bat, hoping for a glimpse of Chicago's future.