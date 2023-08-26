A terrifying shooting incident occurred during the Chicago White Sox's 12-4 loss to the Oakland Athletics on Friday night, the Chicago police confirm, per John Garcia of ABC7 Chicago. The incident, according to an eyewitness, occurred somewhere around the left field bleachers in Guaranteed Rate Field. At this time, a formal police incident report has yet to be released into the public, while the White Sox haven't made an official statement yet regarding the matter.

According to one game attendee named Tom Miller, the apparent shooting incident happened two rows below from where he was sitting. Per Miller's account, he may have seen two or three people “suffer some sort of wound”, while Jomboy Media posted on Twitter that at least two were injured and one was hospitalized as a result of the incident.

“All of a sudden this lady just starts bleeding from the leg. There were at least two of 'em in a row that got hit, may be a third, but I know two for sure,” Miller said.

Jeremiah Miller of the Mirror reported more details picked up by police scanner audio about the shooting. According to that report, there were a total of three victims, corroborating Miller's account. One woman was shot on the stomach, another one on the leg, and another was hit by a bullet but didn't sustain any wounds.

The shooting did not end up postponing the game, with the contest between the White Sox and Athletics continuing on as if nothing happened. However, the postgame Vanilla Ice concert was cancelled as a result, but under the guise of “technical issues”, presumably to prevent eliciting fear and panic among the fans in attendance.