The Oakland Athletics take on the Chicago White Sox. Our MLB odds series has our Athletics White Sox prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Athletics White Sox.

The Chicago White Sox are in the midst of big changes. Owner Jerry Reinsdorf finally pulled the plug on his front office, firing vice president Ken Williams and general manager Rick Hahn in a pair of long-overdue moves. The White Sox won the American League Central Division championship in 2021 and seemed poised to be the team of the decade in the division. In retrospect, the thought process was not misguided at all.

The Minnesota Twins and Cleveland Guardians have not played particularly well the past few seasons. The Guardians won a playoff series last year, but they were only 70-65 through their first 135 games before playing brilliantly in the last three weeks of the season to finish 92-70. Cleveland was in first place when it was 70-65, a sign of how mediocre the Twins were last season. This year, the mediocrity of the Twins and Guardians has remained evident, with Minnesota being just 65-62 through 127 games. Barring a Cleveland-style 2022 September surge, the Twins won't win more than 86 games, which — in most years — is not good enough to make the playoffs.

Minnesota and Cleveland haven't gotten better; the White Sox have gotten much, much worse. The San Diego Padres are easily the biggest disappointment of the 2023 MLB season, but they made the NLCS last year. The Yankees, Cardinals and Mets are also huge disappointments, but they also made the playoffs in 2022. The White Sox are easily the most disappointing team of the 2022 and 2023 seasons combined. Reinsdorf had to start over. This sets the scene for the remainder of Chicago's season.

Here are the Athletics-White Sox MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Athletics-White Sox Odds

Oakland Athletics: +1.5 (-162)

Chicago White Sox: -1.5 (+134)

Over: 10 (-105)

Under: 10 (-115)

How To Watch Athletics vs White Sox

TV: Bally Sports California (Athletics) / NBC Sports Chicago (White Sox) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 8:10 p.m. ET/5:10 p.m. PT

Why The Athletics Could Cover The Spread

The White Sox aren't a reliable pitching team if they don't have Dylan Cease or Michael Kopech throwing for them. Kopech just got hurt, too. It has been so bad on the South Side of Chicago in August that the White Sox have not won back-to-back games since August 5-7. That's two and a half weeks without a two-game winning “streak.” Over 162 games, winning two games in a row should be a lot more commonplace than that. The White Sox have simply been bad beyond belief this year, wasting the talents of Cease, Kopech, and Luis Robert. They were sellers (appropriately) at the trade deadline and are trying to hit the reset button. This is not a team to trust as a bettor. The A's have some hungry, young players who are relishing the chance to play every day. Oakland just won a series from the Kansas City Royals. The A's are playing decent baseball right now.

Why The White Sox Could Cover The Spread

The White Sox are surely happy that their front office is finally getting a makeover. Players have to be relieved that the organization is making some changes. They're taking winning seriously, or at least, more seriously than before. The White Sox went out on Wednesday and scored a tough 5-4, 10-inning win over a Seattle Mariner team that had won eight straight games. That should tell you whether the White Sox are going to mail it in over the next five weeks of the season. They won't. Players are fighting for jobs in 2024. They will play hard.

Final Athletics-White Sox Prediction & Pick

Neither team is trustworthy. Both teams are playing out the string. There's no special advantage either team has in this game. Pass.

Final Athletics-White Sox Prediction & Pick: White Sox -1.5