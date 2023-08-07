The Chicago White Sox had a very busy 2023 MLB trade deadline and sent away a ton of big names. Now, they have added an outfielder after the deadline in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers. The White Sox have acquired veteran Tyler Naquin, per Daryl Von Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times.

‘White Sox say they have acquired OF Tyler Naquin from Milwaukee in exchange for cash. He'll be in Charlotte lineup Tuesday.'

Naquin has bounced around but had a very successful run with the Cleveland Guardians. He then went to the Cincinnati Reds and was traded to the New York Mets at the deadline last season. His best season came with the Reds, and he hit 19 home runs with 70 RBI in the 2021 campaign.

Naquin joined the Brewers but failed to make an appearance with the big league club. Naquin posted a .284 batting average with six home runs and 21 RBI for Triple-A Nashville before being traded.

The newest member of the White Sox will head to Triple-A Charlotte and get some playing time, but it wouldn't be surprising to see the White Sox bring him up soon, especially with a ton of departures at the deadline, including Lucas Giolito, Jake Burger, and others.

The White Sox are now 13 games under .500 on the season and have a ton of problems, including the latest situation involving Tim Anderson's fight with Guardians star Jose Ramirez. Adding Naquin is a low-risk move, and it will be worth monitoring to see if he gets big-league playing time this season.