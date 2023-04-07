Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

With Liam Hendriks out to start the season, the Chicago White Sox have been without their star closer. As the White Sox look to bolster their Hendriksless bullpen, Chicago turned their attention to a familiar face.

The White Sox have brought back Alex Colome, via Scott Merkin of MLB.com. Colome was “assigned,” to the White Sox via MLB’s transaction wire. However, since he currently isn’t with the major league club, it’s fair to assume Colome signed a minor league deal with the White Sox. Terms of a potential contract have not been revealed.

Colome pitched for the Sox from 2019-2020. In 83 games, the right-hander racked up a 2.27 ERA with a 71/31 K/BB ratio. He earned 42 saves in Chicago.

Last season, Colome spent the campaign with the Colorado Rockies. He struggled mightily, holding a 5.74 ERA and a 32/22 K/BB ratio. It wasn’t surprising to see the Rockies not bring him back.

Due to his recent struggles, it’s hard to imagine Colome coming in and immediately earning a major role. However, he is still a former All Star. His career 3.34 ERA and 475/185 K/BB numbers aren’t anything to laugh at. Neither are his 159 career saves.

Alex Colome may not be the pitcher he was at the start of his career. However, the White Sox believe the former closer still has some juice left in the tank. As they wait for Liam Hendriks to return from his cancer diagnosis, Chicago will give Colome an opportunity to prove he belongs in an MLB bullpen.

If Colome succeeds, it would be a long-awaited reunion for all parties.