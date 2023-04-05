Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

Chicago White Sox righty Michael Kopech got absolutely shelled in his season debut on Monday, giving up seven earned runs across 4.2 innings against the San Francisco Giants. The most concerning part if Kopech allowed five homers in total, including four in one inning.

That raised the question, was the 26-year-old potentially tipping his pitches? Kopech himself addressed that after the game, suggesting his body language could’ve given the Giants hitters a hint as to what offerings were coming their way.

Well on Wednesday, White Sox manager Pedro Grifol had this to say. Via Daryl Van Schouwen:

Grifol said after reviewing Michael Kopech’s rough outing Monday, in which tipping was suspected, “there’s going to be some adjustments. But I’ll keep that in house.”

You can do the math with those comments. Kopech has never been prone to the long ball in his career, surrendering just 15 bombs in 25 starts in 2022. Something had to be going on here because as Kopech voiced, San Francisco was on everything he threw:

“If it wasn’t necessarily a tip, there was something I was doing different, breaking ball to fastball. Just by the body language of the hitters, they were on everything,” Kopech added.

It can only go up from here for Michael Kopech, who does possess electric stuff when he’s on. And if there was any issues with his delivery giving batters a leg-up in the box, it appears Chicago will be addressing them before his next outing either on the weekend or early next week.