By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Andrew Benintendi broke his silence on signing in Chicago with the White Sox, per Scott Merkin of MLB.com. The outfielder was a highly sought-after free agency target this offseason. However, he flew under the radar to an extent given the presences of high-profile names such as Aaron Judge and Carlos Correa on the open market. Benintendi ultimately landed a 5-year, $75 million contract with Chicago, which happens to be the largest guaranteed contract in White Sox history.

“It’s fun to be part of something where you’re desired, where you’re wanted,” Benintendi said. “I’m looking forward to getting to know some guys, build relationships and get this thing going.”

Benintendi was a top-tier prospect prior to making his big league debut in 2016 with the Boston Red Sox. He remained in Boston through the 2020 season before ending up in Kansas City with the Royals in 2021. After hitting over .300 through the first half of 2022 in KC, he was traded to the New York Yankees.

Andrew Benintendi then hit free agency this offseason and the rest is history.

“It’s all about winning games and getting out there and helping the team any way I can,” Benintendi added. “Definitely excited to be here. It’s humbling to know that, but now, I’m ready to kick things off.”

Benintendi will provide a spark for a White Sox’ lineup that labored throughout the 2022 campaign. His contact ability should lead to RBI opportunities for players such as Eloy Jimenez, Luis Robert, and Yasmani Grandal. The White Sox are hopeful he can help them get back to the postseason.