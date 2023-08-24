The Chicago White Sox have cleaned house in their front office as they look towards a brighter future. But before the 2023 season comes to a close, the White Sox will get a close look at one of their more intriguing prospects.

Chicago is calling up catcher Korey Lee, via Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times. Lee was acquired in the trade that sent Kendall Graveman to the Houston Astros.

The backstop currently ranks as the 18th-best prospect in the White Sox's organization, via MLB Pipeline. He got his first taste of MLB action with the Astros earlier this season, appearing in 12 games. While he stole four bases, Lee disappointed with a .160 batting average.

However, the catcher's numbers at the Triple-A level this season have told a much different story. Through 82 games in the minors this season, Lee is hitting .278 with five home runs, 36 RBI and 13 stolen bases. It's rare to see a catcher be such a threat on the base paths.

Yasmani Grandal has been serving as Chicago's catcher since 2020. However, the wheels seem to have fallen off as Grandal is hitting .235 with eight home runs and 32 RBI through 105 games. Furthermore, Grandal is set to be a free agent after the season.

The White Sox have plenty of questions to answer this offseason, catcher being one of them. As he prepares for his Chicago debut, Korey Lee is walking into a major opportunity. If he is able to find success, perhaps the White Sox give Lee a longer look as they construct next year's future.

But regardless what the future holds, Lee is ready to debut for his new team and show the White Sox how good he can be.