The Chicago White Sox cleaned house at the trade deadline, moving numerous pitchers. That means there is a legitimate need for more arms and on Saturday, they managed to bring in one who was once a top prospect for the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Sox claimed right-hander Brett Honeywell off waivers from the San Diego Padres, as announced by the NL West ball club. Honeywell was expected to be the next big thing in Tampa at one point but due to injuries, he never really got to live up to expectations.

The Rays traded him in 2021 to the Oakland Athletics where the health issues continued before he elected free agency in late 2022, ultimately signing a MLB deal with the Padres in January. He actually posted an ERA just over four in 46.2 innings with San Diego, but they decided to designate him for assignment.

Given how the White Sox staff is looking now, there's a good chance Honeywell gets lots of innings out of the pen for Pedro Grifol's squad, who are basically just looking ahead to 2024 at this point. Honeywell consistently sits in the mid to high 90s with his fastball but did find a lot of barrels with the Padres, allowing eight home runs.

On the other hand, he also induced a lot of ground balls and can be effective when he keeps his stuff down in the zone. It will be interesting to see what type of role the White Sox decides to use him in. Chicago is currently 43-68 which puts them second-last in the AL Central.