The Chicago White Sox have 120 losses, tied for the most in the history of baseball. Their historically terrible season has cost Pedro Grifol his managerial job, forced many trade deadline deals, and leads to a bleak future. Their 120th loss was particularly insulting, as they led the Padres in the eighth inning before letting it slip away. This has been a theme for the White Sox last year, something Andrew Benintendi has found oddly amusing, per ESPN.

“Yeah, we joke about it all the time. It never seems like we get blown out, and the seventh, eighth, and ninth come around and we're facing their seven-eight-nine-inning guys every night, which is big. It's hard to score runs off the back ends of the bullpen,” The White Sox outfielder told ESPN. “It seems like we have been here a lot of times and it just hasn't panned out.”

At least the clubhouse morale seems to be high. A recent expose on Jerry Reinsdorf highlighted the conditions that White Sox players are enduring during this season. The lack of an MLB-caliber plane, a lack of analytics, and a routinely empty building highlight the brutal organization Reinsdorf is running.

The bleak future of the Chicago White Sox

The White Sox have six games left and have to win six straight for the first time all season to avoid standing alone in history. They will likely go down as the worst team in the history of professional baseball. President of Baseball Operations Chris Getz recently said they have no plans to spend big in free agency. Insiders have discussed the possibility of Luis Robert Jr and Garrett Crochet being traded. Things, somehow, could get worse.

The White Sox won the AL Central in 2021 and now are the worst team in baseball history. In between, they did not pick up many great prospects. They can re-stock their pipeline by trading Robert to a contender. They will not have a draft pick in the top 10 despite their terrible season because of competitive balance rules, so they will have to get creative.

Benintendi holds the richest contract in White Sox history, a 5-year deal worth $75 million. That is the cheapest top contract in the sport. That symbolizes the lack of evolution from the organization, which has let homegrown talent walk and not spent in free agency since their 2005 championship. Don't be surprised if the White Sox fly past 100 losses next season and challenge their record in 2025.