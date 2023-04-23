It has been a brutal start for the Chicago White Sox in 2023, and it may seem the South Siders are destined to another disappointing season.

In addition to their 7-14 record that included 5 losses in their last 6 games heading into Sunday’s series finale with the streaking Tampa Bay Rays, the White Sox find themselves in 4th place in the American League Central Division, trailing the Cleveland Guardians and Minnesota Twins by 4 games.

There is no doubt that the White Sox have issues, and many of them revolve around defense. They have a team that includes several players who appear to be best suited for the designated hitter position.

However, they also have an array of proven hitters and potential stars who are capable of lighting up the scoreboard when they hit a hot streak. They also have potential strength on the mound — both among starters and the bullpen — that could allow them to turn their season around shortly.

Overreaction No. 3: White Sox are well on their way to burying themselves

This is an easy conclusion after looking at the 2022 season in which the White Sox were the heavy favorites to win the AL Central title. However, they were one of the most disappointing teams in all of baseball, finishing 81-81 and 11 games behind the Cleveland Guardians in 2nd place in the division.

Last year’s team was managed by Tony LaRussa, and the veteran manager appeared to be in over his head. While he was one of the best leaders in the game during his managerial prime with the Oakland A’s and St. Louis Cardinals, that was not the case last year. He did not appear to know all the nuances of the current game and many of his decisions were questionable.

New manager Pedro Grifol comes to the team as a well-respected leader after spending years in the Kansas City Royals organization. Grifol has energy and efficiency on his side, and he will find a way to make sure his team remains confident.

The White Sox have professional hitters in Jake Burger, Andrew Benintendi, Andrew Vaughn and Yasmani Grandal who are more than capable of going on hot streaks at the plate and lifting this team to new heights.

Overreaction No. 2: Injured players are not forgotten players

A look at the team as it stands right now indicates that shortstop Tim Anderson and 3rd baseman Yoan Moncada are both out with injuries.

Anderson sprained his knee 11 games into the season, and he should be back in late April or early May. Moncada is on the injured list with back soreness, and he will likely require a minor-league rehab assignment before he returns to the South Side.

However, when they are able to return to the lineup, the team should be able to make a dramatic turnaround. Anderson is the team’s spark plug, and he can get the job done at the plate and in the field. More than that, he is a natural leader who plays with fire and that transfers to his teammates.

Moncada has turned himself into a very good fielding 3rd baseman and he can slash the ball all over the field when he is hitting well. Admittedly, he is a bit of a streaky hitter, but when he is healthy and in a good groove, he has more than enough skill to drive the White Sox on a winning streak.

Overreaction No. 3: Don’t forget about the pitching

The White Sox have struggled to this point with their pitching. Other than star pitcher Dylan Cease, their pitching has struggled.

Lance Lynn, Lucas Giolito and Michael Kopech have all gotten off to halting starts, but that doesn’t mean it has to finish that way. Lynn has been one of the most dependable pitchers for the White Sox the last 2 seasons, and he is very prideful. He is is not going to accept a fall from grace without fighting to regain his effectiveness.

Star close Liam Hendriks engaged in a health battle after it was announced earlier this year that he had Non-Hodgkins lymphoma.

After months of treatment, Hendriks announced that after his last round of chemotherapy, he is cancer-free.

While the team has not announced when he will return, he is one of the best closers in the game as well as one of the team’s most popular players, so the team will get an emotional lift when he returns.