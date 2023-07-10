The 2023 season hasn’t been a particularly good one for Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lance Lynn, but the 36-year-old is still a popular commodity on the trade market ahead of the Aug. 1 deadline. One team that is showing serious interest in Lynn is the Texas Rangers, who enter the All-Star break with a two-game lead in the AL West.

The White Sox have heard from several teams about acquiring Lynn but teams said their asking price is high, according to Bob Nightengale. Lynn has a 6.03 ERA in 18 starts this season but is among the league leaders in strikeouts with 127. He set the White Sox franchise record for strikeouts in a game with 16 on June 18 and fanned 11 batters during a seven-inning shutout in his last start before the break.

Rangers starting pitchers have a collective 3.71 ERA this season, good enough for third in Major League Baseball despite getting six starts from Jacob deGrom and a 4.81 ERA from Martin Perez who was an All-Star a year ago. Texas has paired that with arguably the best offense in baseball as the Rangers lead the league in runs and batting average.

Lynn has an $18.5 million club option for 2024 with a $1 million buyout option. It remains to be seen if the Rangers or another team trading for Lynn will take that option, though it seems unlikely given the way he's pitched this season.

Lance Lynn played two seasons with the Rangers in 2019-2020 and finished in the top six in AL Cy Young Award voting each season. In 46 starts he had a 22-14 record with a 3.57 ERA and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings.