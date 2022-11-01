White Sox pick Royals’ Pedro Grifol as manager over Ozzie Guillen, others

The Chicago White Sox are reportedly set to announce Pedro Grifol as their next manager, per Buster Olney. Chicago is hoping for a breath of fresh air following a disappointing 2022 campaign with Tony La Russa leading the charge. Chicago was linked to no shortage of names over the past few weeks, but it is reportedly Grifol who won the job. The former Kansas City Royals coach will look to lead the White Sox back into contention.

Jon Morosi had previously revealed that Chicago’s managerial search came down to Pedro Grifol and Carlos Mendoza. Mendoza, the New York Yankees bench coach, reportedly was a serious candidate for the position.

Pedro Grifol is a former player who has worked in the Royals’ organization for the past 10 years. Grifol served in various roles for Kansas City, most recently working as the team’s bench coach. His wealth of experience is likely what initially drew the White Sox to him.

Grifol isn’t the big name that many people thought Chicago would hire. Former manager and current analyst Ozzie Guillen was in the conversation as well. The White Sox were rumored to have interviewed Guillen, but nothing ultimately came to fruition.

The White Sox are expected to announce Pedro Grifol as their new manager later this week. He is set to take over a team with postseason hopes for the 2023 season. Chicago was the favorite in the AL Central in 2022, but fell short of expectations.

There will be pressure on Grifol to produce results in his first year with the White Sox.