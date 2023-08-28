Chicago police have provided an update on a stunning shooting inside the Chicago White Sox's Guaranteed Rate Field that left two women with bullet wounds.

The incident occurred during the fourth inning of Chicago's 12-4 loss to the Oakland Athletics on Friday night. Two women sitting in bleachers of Sections 161 and 162 of the former Comiskey Park were suddenly struck with bullets, one in the leg and other in the abdomen. As medical personnel attended to the victims and law enforcement assessed the situation, the White Sox and A's continued play without any acknowledgement of a shooting to the nearly 22,000 fans in attendance.

“At one point in time, it was requested as a precaution, but we had no active shooter information, no flare up, as I said, from a weapon, so we didn't have all of the information,” Chicago police interim superintendent Fred Waller said of calls to suspend the game, per Fox 32 Chicago. “So, as we were gathering more information, the game continued and then very quickly the game ended.”

A 42-year-old woman, struck in the midsection, was in fair condition at the University of Chicago Medical Center. The victim grazed in the leg, a 26-year-old woman, refused medical attention at the scene, according to police.

Waller claimed police elected against announcing the shooting in real time in part to avoid mass panic among White Sox fans.

“We’re dispelling a lot of things. It’s coming from outside is something we’ve almost completely dispelled,” he said. “We’re still looking at every avenue. It’s still under investigation. Something from inside, it could’ve happened that way. We’re looking at every avenue, exploring every lead and everything that we can get.”