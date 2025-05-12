ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is the start of an interleague series as the Chicago White Sox face the Cincinnati Reds. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a White Sox-Reds prediction and pick.

The White Sox come into the series at 12-29 on the year, which places them in last place in the AL Central. The White Sox won two of three over the weekend when facing the Marlins. In the loss, Shane Smith pitched well against the Marlins, but the White Sox fell 3-1. Meanwhile, the Reds are 20-22 on the year, which places them in fourth in the NL Central. They just lost two of three with the Astros over the weekend. The two teams will have an off day on Monday before facing each other on Tuesday.

White Sox-Reds Projected Starters

Jonathan Cannon vs. Andrew Abbott

Jonathan Cannon (2-4) with a 4.09 ERA and a 1.45 WHIP.

Last Start: Cannon went six innings, giving up nine hits and a home run. He would strike out just one batter and give up two runs in a loss to the Royals.

Away Splits: Cannon is 1-4 on the road with a 5.65 ERA and a .267 opponent batting average.

Andrew Abbott (2-0) with a 2.25 ERA and a 1.17 WHIP.

Last Start: Abbott went five innings, giving up four hits. Abbott would strike out eight batters and would not give up a run. Still, he took a no-decision as the Braves defeated the Reds in ten innings.

Home Splits: Abbott is 1-0 at home with a 1.00 ERA and a .161 opponent batting average.

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: White Sox-Reds Odds

Chicago White Sox: +1.5 (-122)

Moneyline: +164

Cincinnati Reds: -1.5 (+102)

Moneyline: -196

Over: 9 (-122)

Under: 9 (+100)

How to Watch White Sox vs. Reds

Time: 6:40 PM ET/ 3:40 PM PT

TV: CHSN/FDSNOH

Why The White Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

Luis Robert Jr. leads the White Sox this year, coming in with 16 RBIs. He is hitting just .186 with a .293 OBP. He has three doubles, five home runs, 16 RBIs, 15 stolen bases, and 19 runs scored. Meanwhile, Andrew Vaughn is hitting just .191 with a .225 OBP. He has six doubles, five home runs, 17 RBIs, and nine runs scored. Meanwhile, Miguel Vargas is hitting .215 with a .312 OBP. He has eight doubles, two home runs, 12 RBIs, and 15 runs scored.

Lenyn Sosa has also been solid this year. He is hitting .257 with a .278 OBP. He has six doubles, two home runs, ten RBIs, and 11 runs scored. Finally, Brooks Baldwin is hitting .226 with a .260 OBP. He has five doubles, three home runs, 16 RBIs, and seven runs scored.

Why The Reds Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Reds have been led by Elly De La Cruz. De La Cruz is hitting .244 with a .321 OBP. He has five doubles, six home runs, 29 RBIs, 14 stolen bases, and 26 runs scored. Meanwhile, Gavin Lux has been solid this year as well. He is hitting .282 this year with a .377 OBP. He has nine doubles, a triple, a home run, 18 RBIs, and 15 runs scored.

Also, having a solid year is TJ Friedl. Friedl is hitting .276 with a .358 OBP. He has six doubles, a triple, three home runs, 17 RBIs, eight stolen bases, and 23 runs scored. Further, Matt McLain has been productive, even while not hitting well. He is hitting just .165 with a .299 OBP. He has a double, five home runs, 15 RBIs, ten stolen bases, and 20 runs scored this year.

Final White Sox-Reds Prediction & Pick

Jonathan Cannon has had some solid outings, but the White Sox are just 2-6 when Cannon has started this year. He has two games giving up four or more runs, with two games giving up three runs. Further, he has four games giving up two or fewer runs. Only one current member of the Reds has an at-bat against Cannon, and that is Connor Joe. Joe is 1-2 with a walk and a strikeout against Cannon.

Meanwhile, the Reds are 4-1 when Andrew Abbott has started this year. Further, he has just one game in which he has given up more than a run. In the other four games, he has given up one or fewer runs. Further, no member of the White Sox has a hit against Abbott. Both Lenyn Sosa and Andrew Vaughn are 0-3 against Abbott while Sosa has struck out twice. The White Sox are 28th in the majors in runs scored this year, while sitting last in batting average and slugging. Meanwhile, the Reds are eighth in runs scored while sitting 19th in batting average and slugging. While the Reds' offense has had some struggles this year, they should be able to get a few runs off of Jonathan Cannon. With how Andrew Abbott is pitching, that is all they will need.

Final White Sox-Reds Prediction & Pick: Reds -1.5 (+102)